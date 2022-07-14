Première Vision Paris attracts 23,377 visitors at July edition

Fashion trade show Première Vision Paris returned to the French capital from July 4 to 8 to showcase the latest FW23/24 collections.

The event, which is historically held in September, attracted 23,377 visitors - a 10 percent increase compared to its February 2022 show and a 37 percent increase compared to its September 2021 show.

Of those visitors, 69 percent were internationals, including “a notable return of the US and Korea”.

The majority of visitors came from Europe, with Italy in the lead, followed by France, the UK, Spain, Portugal, and Germany.

Organisers said the numbers validated their choice to change the dates of the event in order to “better cater to the evolving cycles of the fashion industry, as well as to the needs of manufacturers”.

Gilles Lasbordes, general manager of Première Vision, said: “We are pleased to have finally been able to respond to market demand with a new agenda that has been brought forward by two months,”

“The creativity of our offer, the energy of our visitors, the return of distant markets, the challenge of eco-responsibility, and the success of the new services we offer are all strong and encouraging signs that we are able to sustain our activity despite the current context.”