Project New York: Four brands attending for the first time

Project New York is set to return to its roots at Iron 23, New York City.

The event will take place on January 24 and 25 and will showcase men’s and gender-fluid brands. Is it expected to attract a diverse range of attendees from around the world, including industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and retail experts.

Project New York will present fashion brands, and the artists and storytellers behind them. The event will focus on rising trends and styles in the current dynamic industry.

While a lot of brands will return this year, several new faces will attend. This article presents four brands attending Project New York for the first time, showcasing their latest collections and designs to the fashion industry.

Javelin NYC

Image: Javelin NYC

Javelin NYC is a New York-based contemporary menswear brand, founded by designer and photographer Fulani S. Hart who presents his passions for music, art, and wildlife through his collections. One of the key aspects of Javelin NYC is its commitment to responsible production through its use of dead-stock fabric. The target audience has an individualized approach to fashion, according to the brand.

Javelin NYC mixes prints with classic silhouettes and unique design touches, with prices ranging from 193 dollars to 895 dollars. At Project NY, Javelin NYC said it hopes to share the brand’s story and designs while building new partnerships.

Samuel Zelig

Image: Samuel Zelig

The brand Samuel Zelig offers contemporary styles inspired by the French, Japanese, and American workwear of the 1930s to 1950s. All designs are created by Dylan Lubell and Jonathan Levite and aim to showcase high-levels of care and detail. The menswear collections include sweatshirts, crewnecks, t-shirts, jackets, and pants.

Focusing on high-quality and long-lasting fabrics, the designs embody various art styles. The sewing is done in Los Angeles with prices ranging between 350 dollars and 665 dollars. The brand said it is excited to share its story during Project New York and build relationships in the industry.

Unknown Union

Image: Unknown Union

Founded by siblings Jason and Jenifer Storey, Unknown Union unites art, culture, and history by integrating the diverse perspectives of different humans in its collections.

Each collection is designed individually by a new artist and represents their personal stories. The brand offers unisex and men’s apparel in a price range from 200 dollars to 2,500 dollars in clean and elegant aesthetics. Unknown Union sees Project New York as an opportunity to share stories about human perspectives and connect with potential partners.

Guillermo Bravo

Image: Guillermo Bravo

Founded in 2018 by Luis Veléz, Guillermo Bravo is a Colombian American clothing brand known for its genderless pieces. The brand features streetwear and customizable pieces in ready-to-wear collections that are designed to empower and inspire.

Working in collaboration with designers and offering apparel and sneakers, the brand is marked by luxurious and functional designs in a price range between 250 dollars and 500 dollars.