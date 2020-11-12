Pure London and Scoop February editions cancelled, focus now on digital platform

UK trade show organiser Hyve Group has announced its Pure London and Scoop shows scheduled to take place in February have been cancelled due to ongoing Covid-19 disruption and will instead be replaced by a digital forum.

The next physical editions of the two London trade shows are now scheduled for 12-14 September 2021.

The focus for this season will instead now be on the company’s digital platform, Fashion Together, which was launched earlier this year to replace cancelled physical shows.

The virtual forum, a platform for fashion professionals to do business despite Covid-19 travel restrictions, will take place on 23 February 2021 and will be open to both brands and buyers.

It follows the news last week that its Birmingham trade show Moda has been cancelled, with the next physical edition scheduled now for 5-7 September 2021.

Fashion Together to take place on 23 February

“Whilst we take pride in the curation, content and organisation of our shows, it is the people who attend them that make both Scoop and Pure London so special, whether they are buyers or brands,” Pure London event director Gloria Sandrucci said in a statement.

“We hope that Fashion Together will provide our clients and customers with the opportunity to stay connected and inspired by providing a platform to showcase their businesses, as well as essential industry insights. Following the success of our first edition of Fashion Together, we are excited to develop the concept and deliver another inspirational virtual forum this February.”

Hyve Group also announced that following the cancellation of menswear trade show Jacket Required in July, moving forwards the menswear portfolio will be curated by Karen Radley, the founder and managing director of Scoop.

Organisers said the new edit of menswear collections “will mirror the premium line-up of Scoop’s women’s fashion labels and will be part of the show’s exciting September 2021 edition”.