Pure London announces Arizona Muse and Dana Thomas as keynote speakers

Model and activist Arizona Muse and Fashionopolis author Dana Thomas will be the keynote speakers headlining Pure London’s Power of One sustainability content programme this month.

Pure London returns to London Olympia next week for the first in-person, standalone show since the beginning of the pandemic.

Kicking off the event’s Power of One sessions at 11am on Sunday July 17 is Dana Thomas, the author of Fashionopolis, a book that investigates the damage the fashion industry is inflicting on the environment and the efforts being made to mitigate it.

In her talk, Thomas, who is also Vogue’s newly appointed contributing European sustainability editor, will talk about why it is not only important but imperative to be eco-responsible in fashion.

At 2pm on Monday July 18, Thomas will be in conversation with model and environmental activist Arizona Muse about raising awareness about the climate emergency, biodynamic farming, and positive solutions for regenerative and sustainable business.

Muse, who is also the founder of Dirt, an organisation that supports and promotes biodynamic farming, said: “It is now my life’s mission to raise awareness for the climate emergency and how the regeneration of soil is one of the greatest tools that we have in the face of it.

“Fashion has a long, long way to go but I am optimistic about its future. The solutions are there, now it is just a matter of using them. I’m excited to meet the Pure London audience and discuss these solutions with Dana.”

At 3.30pm on Monday, Annick Ireland, the founder of Immaculate Vegan; Marilyn Martinez, the project manager at Ellen McArthur Foundation; and Rachel Kan, the founder of Circular Retail, will come together to discuss vegan fashion and the circular economy.

Gloria Sandrucci, event director at Pure London, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome such inspirational expert heavyweight guests to Pure London. Since launching our Power of One initiative in 2019 we have committed to supporting the journey of our brands and retailers towards sustainability.”

She continued: “Fashion with a conscience is now an essential, not just a niche concern for retailers. While wholesale fashion has always worked in a slower and more considered way compared to fast fashion, there’s a huge need and appetite across the board to learn and do more.”