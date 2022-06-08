Pure London announces line-up for SS23 July edition

The line-up of new and returning guests attending British trade fair Pure London in July has been announced.

Brands and designers returning to the English capital to showcase their SS23 collections include One Hundred Stars, Vilagallo, Brodie Cashmere, Onjenu, Rino & Pelle, Yerse, POM Amsterdam, Lily & Me, Bl^nk, Jayley, Alpe, and Bibi Bijoux.

On top of that, a long list of international brands will be attending Pure for the first time this summer. They include French brands Art Love, Shan-Shan, Palme, Zen Ethic, and Rene Derhy; Polish brands Nudyness, Vicher, and I Love Grain; Romanian brands Papucei and Cristina Bacio; Spanish brands Elhea, Yerse, and Sonatachic; and Australian brands The Italian Closet and Tale the Label.

Other first-timers for the SS23 edition of Pure in July include labels KAN, Daska, Henriette Steffenson, Cotswold Knit, Pantee, Dear Denier, Boyari, Panos Emporio, and La Fee Maraboutee.

Pure to return to London

The upcoming Pure London will take place from July 17 to 19 at Olympia London and will be the first standalone, in-person Pure London to take place since the beginning of the pandemic.

Like other international trade fairs, the event was forced to cancel its physical iterations and instead launch a digital platform amid lockdowns and travel restrictions.

A new floor plan for the upcoming show splits Olympia London into five sections: womenswear; footwear and accessories; Pure Origin, the section for garment, fabric and supply chain sourcing; Pure Lab, an area for emerging designers; and Pure Jewel, a new section for jewellery brands.