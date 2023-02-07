Pure London: Five brands attending for the first time in February

UK fashion trade fair Pure London is returning to Olympia London at the end of this week, bringing together over 250 brands showcasing their latest AW23 collections.

The event, running from Sunday February 12 to Tuesday February 14, will feature trend-led catwalk shows and keynote speakers including Ed Burstell, a retail executive who served for eight years as managing director of Liberty London, and Piers Carpenter, a jewellery designer who won the BBC’s All That Glitters competition.

While a large number of returning brands will be attending Pure when its doors open on Sunday, so too will some new faces. In this article, FashionUnited introduces five brands attending the show for the first time this season.

Moss Copenhagen

Image: Moss Copenhagen

About: Moss Copenhagen is a Danish brand rooted in feminine Scandinavian simplicity. Its collections are inspired by a love of timeless urban wardrobe basics, which are “beautifully made and designed to last”. The collection on show at Pure London features a youthful and breezy approach to fashion with pieces “that touch on trends but work together to create a capsule wardrobe that can last seasons”.

Since its launch in 2010, the brand’s multi-brand store presence has increased to more than 1,300 locations in 14 European countries.

Retail price point: Dresses range from 39.95 euros to 99.95 euros.

Lola Casademunt

Image: Lola Casademunt

About: Lola Casademunt is a Spanish fashion brand founded more than 40 years ago in Barcelona with two lines: womenswear line Lola Casademunt, and premium accessories line Lola Casademunt by Maite. The brand describes itself as “reinventing current trends under the inimitable and identifying DNA of today’s cosmopolitan woman: unstoppable, authentic and vital”.

The company has 18 own stores, more than 850 multi-brand points of sale in the Spanish territory, and more than 500 multi-brand point of sales around Europe (Italy, France, Belgium, Portugal), as well as Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Retail price point: Dresses range from 119 euros (or 59.95 euros with current discounts) to 179 euros (or 78.95 euros with current discounts).

Critically Endangered

Image: Critically Endangered

About: Critically Endangered is a sock brand with an aim to protect Borneo rainforests and their animals. “As the slogan states, socks save species,” the brand says. Its aim is to save critically endangered animals by selling the “most beautifully crafted, ethical products”. The company has also expanded into loungewear and sleepwear, with many of the designs and prints taking inspiration from the animals they’re protecting.

Retail price point: A single pair of socks sells for 14 pounds, while a pyjama set sells for 95 pounds.

Fika

Image: Fika

About: British brand Fika is a slow-fashion brand that looks to blend “sustainability, community and consciousness”. The womenswear brand sells a variety of more formal skirts, shirts, blazers, coats, and trousers. The company will be part of Pure London’s ‘Purely Sustainable’ section, which shines a spotlight on “environmentally conscious exhibitors leading the way in addressing their environmental and social impact”.

Retail price point: Blazers sell for 95 pounds, while coats sell for 169 pounds.

Eleanoren

Image: Eleanoren

About: Eleanoren is a London-born brand specialising in the use of Mongolian cashmere that “captures the charms of cashmere and celebrates the fibre’s natural resilience, softness and warmth”. The brand also customises orders with the colour, embroidery, and size of customers’ choice.

Retail price point: Dresses range from 245 pounds to 395 pounds, while jumpers range from 220 pounds to 360 pounds.