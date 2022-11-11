Pure London reveals ‘New Nobleness’ campaign for upcoming show

Womenswear and accessory trade show Pure London has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘New Nobleness’, ahead of its February 2023 event.

The new theme comes in light of the climate emergency, the organisation said in a release, and aims to reflect the desire to learn from the mistakes of past generations while simultaneously celebrating heritage and luxury craftsmanship.

It comes as part of the event’s ‘Power of One’ commitment, which centres around developing an understanding of sustainability challenges in the fashion industry.

This will be shown through the show’s goal of driving this force of change, from the beginning of the supply chain through to the end consumer.

Alongside its trend partner, international style agency Promostyl, the ‘New Nobleness’ colour palette includes hues of Imperial Green, Metal Bronze and Palladium, each of which is an attempt to portray a regal and luxurious identity.

The theme will also be evident in graphics and imagery used for the season’s campaign, and will run into the final show.

Gloria Sandrucci, event director at Pure London says; “The last few years have been an incredibly challenging time but fashion has the ability to bounce back, inspire, break down barriers, drive change, and truly make a difference.

“Our New Nobleness theme takes the best of our past, our heritage, craftsmanship and traditions and takes it to a more noble level.

“When we launched Power of One in 2018 we knew it was a forever journey, and the New Nobleness theme also continues our commitment to supporting the industry and championing those who work tirelessly to improve standards and work towards a better future.”