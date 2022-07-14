Pure London: Six brands attending for the first time in July

UK fashion trade fair Pure London is returning to Olympia London at the end this week for the first standalone, in-person edition since the beginning of the pandemic.

The event, running from Sunday July 17 to Tuesday July 19, will feature trend-led catwalk shows and keynote speakers including model and activist Arizona Muse and Fashionopolis author Dana Thomas.

While a large number of returning brands will be attending Pure when its doors open on Sunday, so too will some new faces. In this article, FashionUnited introduces five brands attending the show for the first time this season.

Wolford

Wolford is a skinwear manufacturer and brand specialising in high-quality legwear, lingerie, and bodywear. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Bregenz on Lake Constance in Austria, the company counts over 3,000 trading partners and is present in more than 45 countries. The Vienna Stock Exchange-listed company’s latest endeavours include The W and The W Lab, where it conceives exclusive capsule collections with internationally acclaimed designers, “harmoniously bridging aesthetics and values”.

Image: Wolford

Pennyblack

Pennyblack is an Italian womenswear label founded in 1978. Part of the Max Mara Fashion Group, the brand’s heritage comprises beautiful prints and colours using high quality fabrics and accurate finishing. The brand creates dynamic and functional collections targeting “today’s outgoing and self-confident woman, who is seeking a sophisticated but easy-to-wear style”. The brand can be found in its network of worldwide retailers, as well as on its European online store.

Image: Pennyblack

Persona by Marina Rinaldi

Another brand owned by Max Mara Fashion Group, Persona by Marina Rinaldi is a ready-to-wear, plus-size women's clothing label born in 1983. The brand features a wide array of colours and silhouettes across both formal and casual attire. The brand describes itself as being “enriched by Marina Rinaldi’s know-how, developed over half a century of sartorial expertise, passion, tradition, research and development of new contents”.

Image: Persona

RE:SIN

RE:SIN describes itself as a sustainable Polish brand that creates vegan glasses and accessories inspired by nature. Its cactus mini bag, for example, is created using durable and hypoallergenic vegan material, “taking care of the attractive appearance of the products and of the environment and the world we live in”. The band’s products are hand-decorated with natural amber, while its standout silk scarves featuring illustrated sea motifs are designed in Tokyo and produced in Poland.

Image: RE:SIN

Marinella Stornello, BaroccOro Jewels & Fashion

Marinella Stornello, BaroccOro Jewels & Fashion is a small family-run company from Ragusa in the south-east of Sicily. The brand creates scarves, dresses and kaftans inspired by the watercolour paintings of designer Marinella Stornello. Stornello creates products that “draw on the shapes, colours, characters typical of her land, but which are transformed in their function”.

Image: Marinella Stornello, BaroccOro Jewels & fashion

Epitome Collective

Founded in 2021, Epitome Collective is an independent British brand that specialises in crafting contemporary and high-end sunglasses. The brand focuses on creating “luxury, classic and contemporary pieces, at an honest price”. The Newcastle Upon Tyne-based brand specialises in category 3 Polarised lenses - so suitable for strong sun conditions.