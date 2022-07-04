Pure London to showcase Sicilian fashion designers

UK fashion trade show Pure London will shine a spotlight on Sicilian fashion designers, artisans, and brands when it returns to Olympia London later this month.

Pure organiser Hyve Group said Monday that Regione Siciliana will be participating at the trade fair, with brands including Barocco Oro, Danié, Fiori D'Arancio, Curtis, Scocca, Ferdinando Patermo, Factory Melilli, Marianna Vigneri, Syrtaria, Ayoune, Pikla, and Federico Price.

Mimmo Turano, councillor for productive activities of the Sicilian Region, said in a statement: “We are very happy to be able to give the opportunity to many Sicilian fashion designers to participate with their creations at the British fashion show Pure London.”

Robert Sapwell, European development director of Hyve Group’s UK division, said: “We are delighted to announce that Regione Siciliana is joining the Pure London international line-up. Renowned for its international scope, Pure London looks set to return after a two-year Covid break with an even stronger international presence.

“It is very encouraging to see how much international business has opened this year and as we continue in our commitment to deliver diverse and exciting new international brands for our audience, Regione Siciliana joins a host of global businesses with a real appetite to enter the UK market.”

Pure London returns to the English capital from July 17 to 19, marking the first in-person, standalone Pure since the beginning of the pandemic.