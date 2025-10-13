Redress becomes catwalk partner for Source Fashion

UK trade show Source Fashion has named Redress as its new headline catwalk partner. The Hong Kong-based NGO will take up the title for the event’s next edition in Olympia London, scheduled between January 13 to 15, 2026.

For this season, Redress will bring two to three alumni from its Redress Design Award, a sustainable fashion competition for global emerging designers, to present on Source’s runway. The show will run three times a day and intends to offer visitors a “visual narrative” of responsible design.

In a statement, Source director Suzanne Ellingham pitted the partnership as an exciting next chapter for the event. “Redress has been instrumental in nurturing some of the most forward thinking designers working in sustainability today,” she stated, before adding that the organisation’s alumni were “the foundation of fashion’s future”.

For Source, collaborating with Redress helps underline its commitment to championing transparency and responsible production, two features that remain central values to its team. Redress, meanwhile, will benefit from the platform the event brings, “proving that circular design can be innovative, beautiful and commercially viable”, the NGO’s founder, Christina Dean, said.

The Asia-focused, education-based organisation boasts an alumni network of over 300 designers, all of whom have been brought together through the Redress Design Award, an annual competition contributing to its wider mission of accelerating the transition to a circular fashion industry.