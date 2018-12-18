Revolver to place focus on Scandinavian fashion for AW19

Revolver Copenhagen is strengthening its focus on Scandinavian fashion for its autumn/winter 2019 show, kicking off on January 30, 2019, by adding more brands from Nordic cities.

The move comes as event organisers states the that increasing numbers of International buyers and press travel to Copenhagen to “see and buy Scandinavian fashion as well as experiencing the city and the Scandic culture and lifestyle”.

“In order to attract the best brands, buyers and press to Copenhagen and Revolver, we have always believed in a cocktail based on Scandinavian fashion mixed with likewise food, art and design, taking place in the very center of our city,” stated Christian Maibom, founder and creative director of Revolver in a statement. “That is simply the Revolver DNA, and right now we feel like being paid off for our consistency and integrity within the last 10 years of executing this strategy together with all our amazing Scandinavian exhibitors and brands”.

Additions to the confirmed exhibitors includes Garment Project, Newline Halo, MKDT Studio, Helmstedt, Marimekko, L`Homme Rouge, AF Agger, Britt Sisseck, Klättermusen, Rue de Tokyo, Just Female, Hansen Garments, Unridden designed by Asger Juel Larsen and the new Norwegian brands Maud and Fram by Høyer.

Organisers explained that all are “rooted in the culture from the nordic region with a strong and relevant International approach”.

They will be joining returning brands Hope, Libertine- Libertine, Rodebjer, Mads Nørgaard Copenhagen, Stine Goya, Won Hundred, Wood Wood, and Henrik Vibskov.

Clara Leone, director of Revolver added: “Revolver is a ‘small’ show compared to many other, we don’t have a million square meters to fill up. That makes us very focused. Some will say picky. But for us, it’s very important to present brands that fits into our concept as well as they actually contributes with relevant traffic of quality buyers.

“That’s why we prefer working with Scandinavian brands or brands who at least have an already existing distribution in the Nordic region. It’s all about being relevant, time is precious - don’t you dare to waste it.”

Revolver Copenhagen takes place from January 30 to February 1, 2019.

Image: courtesy of Revolver