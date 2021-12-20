Salon International de la Lingerie returns for 2022

The Salon International de la Lingerie fair has announced its dates for its 2022 fair.

The fair will run from January 22 to 24 for three days, and consists of three sections: Salon International de la Lingerie, Exposed and Interfiliére Paris.

At Salon International de la Lingerie, the focus will be placed on products such as lingerie, corsetry, loungewear. Over 200 brands are expected to be there, including Chantelle, Anita, Strawberry Secrets and Le Chat.

Exposed will introduce the visions of well known names and young designers, such as Esquisse Lingerie, Khaven and Lauren Perrin.

Interfiliére Paris is the only international event for fabrics and accessories, hosting over 100 different exhibitors from the swim and lingerie industries. They will also host textile manufacturers. The brands present will include Antik Dantel, Art Martin and Inter Spitzen.

The newest trends of the season will be exhibited through two prestige fashion shows each day, and formatted around two themes. A standardized world, which focuses on individuality, and pop world, which aims to inspire through grooviness and utopia.

Interfiliére Paris will also host The Exception, which will explore all things bridal. It is designed and presented by White Page Studio, and will see designers such as Christina Sfez, Amarildine and Zoé Pignolet for Limbe take part.

Also available at the fair are trend forums, such as the Lingerie Forum organised by Vanessa Causse. The forum topics are called, The Bodysuit: Somewhere between lingerie and ready-to-wear, Lingerie without limits, Panties on parade and Lingerie and beachwear that reflect an identity.

Other forums include the Interfiliére Paris General Forum, which will study the trends of consumers today, such as 70s ecology and 90s style glamour.

Interactive events will see The Woman’s Circle offer two sessions per day to talk about women-centered subjects, The Im-perfectionist Podcast and Bra Fitting, where Kimmay Caldwell will share her advice on bra fittings, how to make curves look their best and the no-bra phenomenon.

Interfiliére Paris will also host talks about tomorrow’s trends and issues. On January 23 talks on the challenges of re-consumption and de-consumption and the CSR will be held. On January 24, a series of questions will be the focus of the talk - what will tomorrow’s world look like? What can we expect? Are we ready? The talks are by Dominique Demoinet.

The fair will take place in Paris at Porte de Versailles, Hall 7.3.