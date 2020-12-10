Scoop and Pure London to unite for September 2021 concept show

UK trade show organiser Hyve Group has announced that its Scoop and Pure London fairs will come together for a September 2021 concept show.

Scoop X Pure will run between 12-14 September 2021 at London’s iconic Saatchi Gallery, where Scoop has previously taken place, and will highlight the most exciting collections and labels across the Scoop and Pure London rosters.

The show, designed to offer a “department store” atmosphere, will feature a mixture of emerging and established UK and international designers as well as a selected edit of home and lifestyle products.

The event will be curated by Scoop founder and managing director, Karen Radley.

“Scoop and Pure London have coexisted for some time in the UK capital and this is an exciting opportunity to unite the best of both. I am looking forward to welcoming our loyal visitors and exhibitors, as well as many new faces to the Saatchi Gallery for this unique event,” Radley said in a statement.

Scoop X Pure to take place in September 2021

Pure London event director Gloria Sandrucci added: “Bringing the Hyve fashion portfolio closer together has been a key strategic priority for the business, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to offer this one of a kind show.

“We have been listening to our buyers and exhibitors and feel that Scoop X Pure will provide an excellent gateway back into live events following the pandemic, offering a more exclusive and safer buying environment in line with the contemporary fashion calendar.”

The news comes a month after Hyve announced the cancellation of the February 2021 editions of trade shows Pure London, Scoop and Moda due to ongoing Covid-19 disruption.

The focus for the upcoming season will instead now be on the company’s digital platform, Fashion Together, which was launched earlier this year to replace cancelled physical shows.

The virtual forum, a platform for fashion professionals to do business despite Covid-19 travel restrictions, will take place on 23 February 2021 and will be open to both brands and buyers.