Scoop celebrates record buyer numbers for Autumn show

British trade show Scoop said Tuesday it had its “its highest ever number of buyers in attendance for an Autumn show”.

The three-day contemporary and premium fashion show took place from 29 to 31 January, returning to its homeground of the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea after its last edition in July took place at London Olympia alongside trade show Pure London.

The theme this time around was ‘The World of Tarot’ and “the exploration of fantasy and symbolism evoked by beautiful fashion”, with exclusive artwork displayed throughout the gallery and the possibility for attendees to have their tarot cards read.

Over 250 contemporary womenswear, menswear, accessory, and lifestyle collections joined the February line-up, and while no exact visitor or buyer numbers were shared, the show’s organiser Hyve Group said they had never welcomed as many buyers at an Autumn-Winter edition of Scoop.

Image: Scoop AW23 | Credit: Hyve Group

New and returning faces

Buying teams attended from the likes of Matches, Browns, Harrods, Galeries Lafayette, Liberty, Fenwick, John Lewis, Harvey Nichols, Le Bon Marche, and Anthropologie Europe.

They were joined buy a variety of independent boutiques including Stanwells, Aria, Chattertons, Cavells, Morley Stores, Pamela Shiffer, Elizabeth Rose, Young Ideas, Cordelia James, Kate Bird, Gemini, Javelin, Jules B, Doyles, and McElhinneys.

Amber Truman and Mananchaya Wattanachayakul from Browns described a “really good mix of contemporary, casual and resort wear designers” at the show, as well as a mix of international designers.

The show took place against a difficult backdrop for the UK’s fashion and broader retail sectors, which are facing difficulties including rising inflation, Brexit red tape, and consumers tightening their purse strings.

Image: Scoop AW23 | Credit: Hyve Group

Commenting on the event, Scoop founder Karen Radley said: “We are closing doors on what has been an immensely successful 22nd season. One of our focuses has been showcasing designers who have chosen Scoop to launch such as ByTimo, Fringe, Cencetak, Amelia Scott, It’s 9pm, Dzenda and many more and the reaction from buyers to these collections has been incredible.

“There has been wonderful positivity from retailers on the diverse edit of designers across womenswear, accessories, lingerie and mens and designers are upbeat and optimistic about the season ahead.”