Scoop: Five brands attending for the first time in July 2023

British fashion trade fair Scoop will take place from Sunday July 16 to Tuesday July 18 at Olympia West in Kensington, London.

The three-day event will run alongside Pure London and will showcase a mix of contemporary and premium fashion labels, including a number of returning faces as well as some new ones. In this article, FashionUnited puts a spotlight on five labels attending Scoop for the first time this season.

Pearl & Caviar

Pearl & Caviar dresses Credits: Pearl & Caviar

Pearl & Caviar is a “Grecian-chic” womenswear and lifestyle label known for its summer dresses drawing inspiration from minimal structures and geometry, which are prevalent in Greek architecture and design. Its garments feature clean lines embellished with hand-woven motifs and geometric shapes. Its stockists include Bloomingdale’s, The Ritz Carlton, and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Founded: Greece

Retail price: Erato Cropped Top: 135 euros (around 116 pounds) - Clio Midi Dress: 480 euros (412 pounds)

Queens of Archive

Queens of Archive summer dress Credits: Queens of Archive

Queens of Archive is a womenswear brand creating timeless, feminine, easy-to-wear dresses “inspired by a bygone era”. Another relative newcomer, the label says on its website: “The rock n roll meets bohemia inspired collection of dresses is limited edition and every dress is named after an inspiring icon.”

Founded: 2020 - UK

Retail price: Shirley 'Rose' dress: 260 pounds - Bridgette 'Dice' dress 450 pounds

Michino Paris

Michino Paris handbag Credits: Michino Paris

Marking its launch into the UK market at Scoop this week, Michino Paris creates handbags that are “chic, low-key, and practical”. The Paris-based label was founded by Japanese designer Yasu Michino and describes itself as blending “minimalist aesthetics, colorful universes, and exquisite leather craftsmanship”.

Founded: Paris - 2014

Retail price: Pigalle small leather handbag: 350 euros (300 pounds) - Odeon leather bucket bag: 1,250 euros (1,073 pounds)

The Seated Queen

The Seated Queen Credits: The Seated Queen skincare products

The Seated Queen is a skincare brand known for its use of organic vegan ingredients and luxe packaging. The company describes itself as being “all about smart, soothing, considered skincare for busy people”. Its products are all made in the UK and sourced from traceable suppliers, including women’s cooperatives in Ghana and Morocco.

Founded: 2020 - UK

Retail price: Cold Cream: 22 pounds - Signature Discovery Set: 55 pounds

Rhizome

Rhizome Eau de Parfum Credits: Rhizome

Founded by brothers Stefano and Andrea Aschieri in 2019, Rhizome is a brand of unisex Eau De Perfumes, candles, and room fragrances “designed for the younger generation”. It describes itself as offering “a fresh and stripped back approach to luxury fragrance”.