Scoop reveals tarot theme for upcoming AW23 show

Premium womenswear trade show Scoop has unveiled a tarot theme for its upcoming AW23 show, which is set to return to the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea from January 29 to 31, 2023.

In a release, the British organisation said that the show will explore the journey of tarot cards, from “power and love” to the “opportunity for change and new beginnings”.

Scoop will be “embracing tarot cards as a medium for storytelling”, through the use of fantasy and symbolism reflected in fashion.

The interior of the event will also mirror the theatrical theme and the illustrative nature of tarot cards, as will the fair’s website, social media and posters.

“We have loved exploring and developing the tarot themed creative for this season’s show,” said founder and MD, Karen Radley.

She continued: “There is so much to explore and interpret from this and it sets a passionate and optimistic tone for the February show, providing a beautiful backdrop for our designers.”

Scoop will put a particular emphasis on four female figures typically used in tarot cards; The Empress, who represents business success, The World, a symbol of achievement, The Lovers, symbolising the power of passion, and The Magician, who portrays change and new beginnings.

As part of its announcement, the event also said there will be a “tantalising line-up of new designers and collections”, including Osmond, Le Coq Francaise and Lab My Brand.