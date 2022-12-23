Scoop unveils cohort of lingerie and swimwear designers joining upcoming show

Trade show Scoop has revealed an extensive line-up of lingerie and swimwear designers that are set to be showcased at its upcoming event, taking place from January 29 to 31, 2023.

Located in the Saatchi Gallery, London, this season’s edition will display a wide range of lingerie, swimwear, nightwear and loungewear collections, with a large number of brands and designers scheduled to take part already.

Polo Ralph Lauren will be among them with its AW23 collection, including its newly launched line incorporating lifestyle wear, nightwear and intimates – a first of its kind for the brand.

Swimwear labels Huit and HartiSwim will also be attending the occasion, each presenting their own collections of womenswear pieces that encapsulate the values of the individual brands. For Huit, that is the essence of French design, while HartiSwim puts its emphasis on sustainable production.

Vintage-inspired Endless Love Affair is one of the brands that comes as a new addition to Scoop. The company produces “eco-conscious” nightwear, lingerie and swimwear that draws inspiration from travels around the world.

Other brands on the roster include Eberjey, Hanro, Commando, Jessica Russell Flint, Italy’s Amor ‘e coro, Promise and Wolford.

In a release, Karen Radley, founder and managing director of Scoop said, “The next edition of Scoop this January has a beautiful line up of lingerie, swimwear, and loungewear to compliment the ready-to-wear and accessories designers.

“There will be truly inspirational talent on showcase and innovative designers who are looking at new technologies and processes to produce beautiful fashion. It is going to be very exciting for the buyers this season.”