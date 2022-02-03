Scoop x Pure: Six brands attending for the first time in February

UK trade show Scoop x Pure is returning to London next week to showcase thousands of premium and ready-to-wear womenswear and accessories collections.

As well as featuring returning designers like Feri, Sancia, Louise Hendricks, Pom Amsterdam, Primrose Park, Goldfinch, Copenhagen Studio, and Supa Snug, the show will feature a roster of new faces.

So ahead of the event, which takes place at the Truman Brewery from Tuesday 8 until Thursday 10 February, FashionUnited shines a spotlight on six brands attending for the first time this season.

Odd Molly

Womenswear fashion and accessories brand Odd Molly was founded in Sweden in 2002 with an aim to “create garments that symbolise female strength and courage”, and to “inspire every woman to be her best self”. The Stockholm-based brand is known for its bright colours, unique patterns and details made by hand.

The FW22 collection is designed with comfort in mind. “With wisdom gained from the past and a new sense of optimism for the future we’re dancing in the present moment,” the brand says.

Target audience Odd Molly describes its customer as “confident, expressive, effervescent and fearless”. She’s “vibrant, feminine and playful”, and likes to mix her wardrobe with quirky treasures, new and vintage. Retail price 150 pounds to 300 pounds. Stockists Chattertons (UK), Pebble (UK), BurfordNK (UK), Department store Stockholm (Sweden), Best of Brands (Sweden), Pondus (Sweden), Magasin (Denmark), PKZ Men & Women (Switzerland), Panta Rhei Textil GmbH (Switzerland), Gygax Retail AG (Switzerland), Duett Boutiques (Switzerland).

Image: Odd Molly

Van Kukil

Van Kukil was founded in 1889 in Srinagar, a city in the heart of the Kashmir Valley in India. The company started its days as a cashmere yarn supplier. Today, the fifth-generation family-owned business designs and makes its own cashmere knitwear, accessories and coats.

The brand, which has designers based in London and Antwerp, will be launching a black premium label and a homeware collection at Scoop x Pure.

Target audience “Our loyal and growing customer base is inspired by Van Kukil’s heritage, its original designs, uncompromising approach to quality and unique craftsmanship,” the brand says. “The family is committed to maintaining and growing this proud legacy.” Retail price 150 pounds to 1000 pounds. Stockists Van Kukil is stocked at a number of independent boutiques across the UK, Europe and North America as well as at leading global departmental stores including Selfridges, Anya, Jules B and Sass & Edge.

Image: VK Cashmere

BRGN

BRGN was founded in 2015 by Karine Lunde Trellevik and Ros-Mari Tobiassen Gaundal, who were both originally from the east of Norway before moving to Bergen. After struggling to find a nice coat to wear in Norway’s unforgiving weather - a coat that “did not look like a typical PU coat or sports jacket” - they set out to make their own.

Today, the brand has expanded from outerwear to include footwear and accessories.

Target audience Women, men, kids - and even dogs. Retail price 100 pounds to 400 pounds. Stockists As well as various locations in Norway, BRGN is sold at retailers in Denmark and the northeast of the US. In the UK, it’s stocked at Sass & Edge, Johnstons of Elgin, Doyles, Plumo and Burford Garden Centre.

Image: BRGN

Karl Donoghue

Karl Donoghue founded his eponymous label in 2000. The brand uses faux fur and leather - a byproduct of the meat industry - to create luxury garments that “define British design”.

The AW22 collection showcasing at Scoop x Pure “pays tribute to the ever-evolving world around us”, and uses multi-seasonal layers of showerproof cotton, cashmere knit, shearling and leather integrated in an ethereal palette. The collection also features accessories including hats, gloves and scarves.

Target audience Karl Donoghue’s target audience is “a consumer with an androgynous style who plays with layers to create their desired everyday look”. This consumer “would focus on luxurious craftsmanship and fabrics for longevity and wardrobe versatility for years to come”. Retail price 160 pounds to 2,700 pounds. Stockists Stocked worldwide online and in-store. In the UK, stockists include luxury boutiques such as Jane Davidson.

Image: Karl Donoghue

Dea Kudibal

Dea Kudibal, the London College of Fashion-educated designer and creative director of her eponymous label, uses stretch silk in her collections, drawing inspiration from ethnic and vintage patterns to create dreamy collections of hand detailed pieces. Feminine prints, playful colours and flattering silhouettes are at the core of the Danish brand’s DNA.

At Scoop x Pure, the brand is showing its ‘Highland Treasures’ AW22 collection, inspired by “the beautiful wild nature, hideaway barren landscapes and mossy hillsides that you can find in the English countryside”. The collection features a mixture of dusky and bright tones, floral patterns, and lush leaves prints.

Target audience Dea Kudibal’s target customer is “a confident and mature entrepreneur woman” of around 30+. Retail price 99 pounds to 500 pounds. Stockists In the UK, Dea Kudibal is stocked in independent boutiques such as The Dressing Room, Little London, Questa and Feather & Stitch.

Image: Dea Kudibal

Caroline Svedbom

Swedish jewellery designer Caroline Svedbom founded her eponymous brand in 2013 with the vision of creating “feminine, colourful and effortlessly beautiful collections” inspired by her love for the Mediterranean and feminine style. The pieces are exclusively handmade at a family-run studio in Athens, Greece, using crystals from Austria.

At Scoop x Pure, the brand will be showcasing its Spring/Summer collection, ‘Blossom Party’, as well as its Resort 22 collection, ‘La Mer’.

Target audience Women of all ages “who love colourful and fun jewellery, a consumer that desires newness and high-quality product”. Retail price 35 pounds to 250 pounds. Stockists NK Department Store (Stockholm), Grand Hotel (Stockholm), Harvey Nichols (UK), Bloomingdales (US), Galeries Lafayette (France), Alicia (France), Rialto Living Palma (Mallorca), Moliera 2 (Poland), Villa Boheme (Italy), Attica Department Stores (Greece).