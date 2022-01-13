Scoop x Pure will go ahead with new measures

The organisers of the womenswear trade show, Scoop x Pure, have said that the “show must go on”, after confirming the event is to continue with renewed safety measures.

Scheduled to take place at the Truman Brewery London from February 8 to 10, the trade show has said it will be asking all attendees, including visitors, exhibitors, contractors, venue and organiser staff, to show proof of covid-19 status on arrival.

Current government guidelines also require individuals to wear face coverings in most indoor public settings, including retail spaces and exhibition halls, meaning this will also be in place at the show.

The founder of Scoop, Karen Radley, said in the announcement that the decision to continue was based on “positive information and trends showing the sharp lowering of the omicron variant”, as well as the decrease in severe illnesses through vaccine and booster programmes in the UK.

She added: “We feel therefore, we can weather this storm, however, the health and safety of our show community remains our priority, so we have updated our safe and secure measures to follow government guidance. We will, as ever, be fully transparent should there be any changes to our show dates or arrangements and thank you for your continued support and patience.”

Additionally, the event has disclosed a number of designers who will be present at the event to showcase womenswear and accessories collections, including Feri, Sancia, Louise Hendricks, Pom Amsterdam and Primrose Park.

A number of new faces will also be present, such as the likes of Way Out, Lam, Blanka Pukara, Mou and Norr Copenhagen.