Shift founders buy out Modefabriek fellow shareholders

Modefabriek has been acquired by Rick van Rijthoven and Lucel van den Hoeven, the founders of the fashion trade show Shift. The pair have been involved with the trade show organisation since Modefabriek's inception and have now acquired the remaining shares in the company, Van Rijthoven confirmed to FashionUnited. The two industry experts are taking over the platform and will focus on the further development of the event and its position within the fashion industry.

Back to the founders

The acquisition marks a new phase for the Dutch fashion trade show, which has played a central role in the Dutch fashion industry for decades. Van den Hoeven has been closely associated with the company since its foundation. In 1996, he founded Modefabriek along with industry peers Rick van Rijthoven, Caroline Krouwels [who will now step down as director, ed.] and Anne-Claire Petit. In the following years, Modefabriek grew into an important meeting place for fashion brands, retailers and other industry professionals.

Upcoming edition

The next edition of Modefabriek is scheduled for July 5 and 6, 2026 and will again take place at Taets Art & Event Park in Zaandam. For the summer edition, the organisation is working with a modified layout for the trade show floor. The various buildings are located closer together, creating a logical route that guides visitors past all participating brands, according to the press release. The outdoor area will serve as a central meeting point with space for trend sessions, talks and networking opportunities for fashion industry professionals.

Stepping back

In 2020, Van den Hoeven stepped back from the daily management of the organisation. After almost a quarter of a century, he handed over the directorship to fellow shareholder Caroline Krouwels. At the time, he indicated that he wanted to focus more on developing new ideas and concepts within the sector, rather than on the daily management of the organisation. Van den Hoeven remained a shareholder of Modefabriek BV and involved in the company's further development.

Within the organisation, he remained active with initiatives such as Denim Days, an event for the international denim community that originated from the Modefabriek organisation. In addition to the trade show itself, other activities, such as the event organisation Firma C, also fall under Modefabriek BV.

Caroline Krouwels departs as CEO

Following the appointment of Caroline Krouwels as CEO, the organisation behind Modefabriek was also adjusted. During and after the pandemic, she opted for a more compact setup for the trade show and a more efficient organisation. The team was made smaller and internal processes and IT systems were streamlined. The trade show floor was also redesigned with lower, less elaborate stands and a clearer layout. Additionally, Modefabriek introduced new components. These included collaborations with initiatives like The Fashion Gallery; a platform for young designers via the Young Entrepreneurs Platform (YEP); and a greater focus on sustainability with The Sustainable Stop. However, the menswear segment was discontinued.

Krouwels is now leaving her position as CEO at Modefabriek but will remain in an advisory role. She is returning to her work as a designer. Van Rijthoven will now take over the role.

Shift

Several years ago, Van den Hoeven and Van Rijthoven launched a new trade show for menswear: Shift. The event was held several times in Zaandam and moved to Amsterdam last January. In June, the first international edition will take place in Germany.

With the new ownership structure, two of the original founders are once again firmly back at the helm of the platform.