Source Fashion: UK manufacturing gains, long-term sourcing shift, new pavilions

Source Fashion has wrapped what was its largest edition to date following a change in location to Excel London, where the fair could adopt a significantly expanded format to house global manufacturers, UK suppliers and fashion buyers.

New Sri Lanka and Jordan pavilions confirmed for January 2027

The three-day event brought together 305 exhibitors from 19 countries, while organisers reported increased footfall and a 20 percent rise in high-value buyers, those with purchasing responsibility exceeding 250,000 pounds. Attendees included buying teams from Next, John Lewis, Debenhams Group, Asda, Matalan, Tesco, Reiss, River Island, TK Maxx, Harvey Nichols, Fred Perry, Hackett, Moss Bros, Never Fully Dressed, Omnes, Bluebella, Percival Menswear and Perry Ellis, among others.

Source Fashion July 2026. Credits: Source.

The relocation to Excel enabled the introduction of new features, including the first Vietnamese Pavilion, an expanded British Pavilion and a broader international exhibitor mix spanning Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. Organisers said the larger footprint will support further growth, with new pavilions from Sri Lanka and Jordan already confirmed for January 2027, alongside an expanded textiles offering and continued collaboration with the UN Women's programme in Egypt.

Buyer shift towards long-term strategies

Buyer activity over the three days reflected a shift towards long-term sourcing strategies rather than transactional purchasing. Discussions focused on traceability, supply chain resilience, durability, flexible production models and nearshoring, with brands also exploring ways to balance cost pressures with sustainability and regulatory requirements.

Speaking to organisers, Victor Vala, sustainability representative at Harvey Nichols, said: "At Harvey Nichols we set a high benchmark for the brands we work with, looking closely at traceability, quality and value. Source Fashion gives us the opportunity to discover new manufacturers, innovative materials and emerging brands that are bringing fresh thinking to the industry.

Source Fashion July 2026. Credits: Source.

“Sustainability is never a finished job, so it's important to keep exploring new ideas and new partnerships. What stands out here is the quality of the conversations. You have the time to really understand a brand, ask the right questions and build meaningful relationships."

UK manufacturing boost

One of the key themes throughout the event was the growing interest in UK manufacturing. Live features including The Factory by ApparelTasker showcased garment production in real time, while Fashion Deconstructed hosted workshops on repair, textile innovation and circular design. ApparelTasker said it generated more than 200 leads during the show, while several British manufacturers reported strong engagement from both domestic and international buyers.

Source Fashion July 2026. Credits: Source.

Charlotte Morley, operations director at Elizabeth Scarlett, noted: "One of the real strengths of Source Fashion is that it combines supplier discovery with genuinely valuable industry insight. Alongside meeting manufacturers, the content programme gives buyers the opportunity to better understand the realities of sourcing, manufacturing and the challenges facing the industry."

The content programme addressed issues including ESG reporting, AI, circularity, minimum order quantities, durability and British manufacturing, with discussions increasingly centred on implementation rather than ambition. In a panel on sourcing strategy, Nick Reed, founder of Neem London, said: “Find a maker that believes in your business and wants to grow with you. If they believe in what you're building, they'll support you through those early stages, and that's how long-term partnerships are created.”

Source Fashion The Factory July 2026. Credits: Source.

January 2027 to host expanded textiles offer and increased accessories and footwear

Reflecting on the event, Suzanne Ellingham, event director of Source Fashion, said this latest edition marked an important milestone for the fair, which has grown to become a “global platform where manufacturers from around the world connect with buyers who are looking for resilient, responsible and commercially successful sourcing partners”.

Looking ahead, Ellingham said the move to a new venue “has given us the space and confidence to continue evolving the show”. As a result, Source Fashion will return to Excel London from 19 to 21 January 2027, with organisers planning an expanded textiles offer, new international pavilions and increased opportunities for UK manufacturers and suppliers in categories including accessories and footwear.

She added: "As more people within the buying community discover Source Fashion, they're asking for more from us, and I’m committed to building a platform that reflects how the industry is changing while continuing to support its future growth."