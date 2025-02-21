Source Fashion welcomes ‘record’ visitor numbers in expanded February edition

London-based sourcing fair Source Fashion has closed the doors of its February edition, which took on a shifting format for the season as it entered the larger exhibition space of Olympia London. This comes just two years on from when Source first launched in 2023, reflecting an increased demand from the side of the industry that the fair serves.

This year, the event spanned February 18 to 20, a new mid-week date that aligned with a call from visitors, and it seemed that this was well received, as for the first day organisers reported “record-breaking visitor numbers”. The crowd was made up of representatives from retailers like Next, John Lewis, Asos, Harrods, Barbour and Fortnum & Mason, who descended on the venue to network with a line-up of “responsible manufacturers” from over 20 countries, parent company Hyve Group said.

Those that explored the venue were seemingly positive about the overall event. Speaking to Hyve, Nicola Kirby, head of sourcing, fashion and home at John Lewis, said: “Sourcing is really important to us, and having an event like this so close to our head office in London allows us to connect with both new and existing suppliers. We’re seeing exciting opportunities in emerging markets, including Egypt and Indonesia, alongside strong tailoring expertise here. Specifically, we are looking for new childrenswear suppliers and exploring ways to expand our sourcing network.”

New Egyptian Pavilion spotlights rising demand for African sourcing partners

The fresh location also allowed the fair to expand its selection, with its re-edited floorplan now also including new categories–Footwear and Leather–and an Egyptian Pavilion, a first for the show. Here, 20 companies from the region were exhibited in an effort to reinforce Egypt’s “growing reputation as a leader in sustainable fashion production”.

In a statement, Omar Abdelfattah, vice chair at El Helal Company, shared: “We are at Source Fashion to find new customers, as we are finding that interest from the UK market is growing. Egypt is an important country for manufacturing and sourcing for the UK, it is duty free to the UK and the whole European market and I believe our prices are very competitive. Compared to the long lead-time and transit time from Asia, the seven to eight days lead-time makes us much more appealing.”

The topic of Egypt as an alternative sourcing destination was discussed on the Source Debates Stage–another new addition to the fair–by Giovanni Beatrice, founder of Forward in Fashion, and Sherin Hosni, executive director of the Apparel Export Council of Egypt. The duo spoke on an emerging shift in sourcing preferences from Asia towards African countries, which they said was being driven by environmental concerns and stricter legislation.

In the conversation, Beatrice said: “Currently Turkey has a very important role in supplying the UK and the EU market. However, due to the inflation and increasing cost and increasing minimum wage, the business is being forced to move. The next best country that also makes fabrics and trims etc. is Egypt, and right now, Egypt is a magnet for everybody that's struggling with production in Turkey. Next to that, it's all about environmental impact. If we look at nearby countries, Egypt has the lowest minimum wage and zero import duties to the EU. The industry is also looking to increase their near-shoring solutions. If we manufacture in Asia, and transport the goods by boats, the environmental impact is high but if you do the same in Egypt, the environmental impact is much less.”

Challenges brought on by incoming legislation at centre of debates

While indeed there was a solidified presence of Egyptian exhibitors, this season Source Fashion also set out to emphasise the strength of UK manufacturers, bringing companies like National Weaving, The Natural Fibre Company and Circular Inc. to the stands. In a release, event director of Source Fashion, Suzanne Ellingham, said: “The UK is recognised as a centre for excellence in fabrics and textiles. Furthermore, it is one of the leaders in drawing attention to responsible manufacturing. Small clothing firms proudly take their place next to global brands at Source Fashion. In the UK, there is space for all, and for those looking to manufacture close to home, every company in this space is a must see.”

In regards to local business, however, panelists during the event did show concern for ongoing developments in the market that could disrupt the growth of the UK manufacturing industry. This was coupled with further doubt in the slow progress fashion has made towards becoming a more sustainable industry. This was the topic at the centre of a debate between Safia Minney, founder and executive director of Fashion Declares, and Oliver Scutt, senior associate at Bates Wells, who highlighted the complexities of current and emerging regulations, such as the UK’s Modern Slavery Act. Scutt, for example, expressed a need for laws that held deserving businesses accountable while ensuring others are not penalised for the actions of others.

Speaking on such topics, Ellingham said it was “fantastic” to see such conversations surrounding the challenges the industry faces touched on at Source. She continued: “What we have created is a platform where the community feels that they can participate in the debate. It's incredible that industry-leading experts are willing to give their time to those who truly need it—that’s what has stood out as Source Fashion has grown. There is a real sense of community; people don’t just come to buy from a new source, but to learn and what we’ve created is a safe space for buying, and for meaningful conversations.”