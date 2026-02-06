Spring Fair 2026: Buyer confidence and exhibitor momentum point to market recovery

Spring Fair's February 2026 edition closed with signs of renewed confidence across the UK and international retail landscape. With 40,000 visitors from 124 countries attending the four-day event at the NEC Birmingham, both buyers and exhibitors pointed to higher footfall, stronger intentions to buy and a noticeably more optimistic atmosphere than in recent years.

From a buyer perspective, the show offered scale, variety and efficiency amid a period when in-person sourcing remains critical. According to organisers, 86 percent of visitors held purchasing power, while 81 percent either placed orders or planned to do so following the show. Buyers from multibrand giants, department stores and independents were present across varying categories, alongside interior designers, garden centres and specialist retailers. Many cited the breadth of offer, spanning fashion, accessories, jewellery, gift and home, as a key advantage, with over one million products on display and 38 percent exclusive to the event.

Several buyers highlighted Spring Fair’s role in outlining the commercial agenda for the year ahead. Michael Apter, managing director of Paper Tiger, described it as “probably our biggest show of the year in terms of buying", adding that it helps “set the agenda for the rest of the year", particularly for key trading periods such as Christmas. Others noted the value of face-to-face engagement in assessing product quality and building supplier relationships, with one buyer stating: “You need to see the products in person, connect with the people behind the brand, and really feel it. It’s so different from buying online.”

For fashion and accessories buyers, Spring Fair seemingly challenged preconceptions. Zilpah Olsen Jenkins of EQ Woman commented that attending had “completely changed my view", noting unexpected discoveries and describing the show as having “ticked every single box". Hosted Buyers Programme participants echoed this sentiment, pointing to strong brand discovery and a noticeably positive trading mood.

In a joint statement, Jessica Gore and Deborah Lang, from Chester-based ERJ boutique, said: "Trade shows like Spring Fair are really important, even if you’re not actively searching for new brands, because they keep you aware of trends and what’s out there. It’s easy to get settled into your ways, but discovering something new gives you fresh enthusiasm when you return to store and something exciting to talk to customers about, especially when you can share the story behind the brands directly from the exhibitors themselves.”

For exhibitors, data and feedback suggest tangible returns. The show recorded 30 percent growth in new brands, an 8 percent rise in new exhibitors, and a 20 percent increase in international brands. Many exhibitors reported strong order writing, high-quality conversations and engagement from decision-makers. David Byk of Ling Design said the show exceeded expectations, finishing “11 percent up on last year", while Claudia Bovingdon of Coach House described periods where the stand was “barely able to move", referencing Spring Fair’s ability to concentrate customer meetings into a short timeframe.

Exhibitors also emphasised Spring Fair’s role beyond immediate sales. Several described it as a platform for repositioning brands, launching new ranges and forming longer-term partnerships. Stephen Illingworth of Widdop & Co noted a “much more positive feeling about where the market is heading", while digital and service-focused exhibitors highlighted the value of in-person conversations in building trust and pipeline opportunities.

Talks, panels and mentoring programmes held a supporting role, but the key narrative remained commercial. While educational content was appreciated, particularly by early-stage businesses, the core focus of Spring Fair 2026 was rooted in buying intent, discovery and reconnection.

Overall, feedback from both buyers and exhibitors suggests Spring Fair is re-establishing itself as a high-impact trade event. The combination of strong visitor numbers, increased brand participation and reported buying activity suggests heightened confidence in physical trade shows, and, more broadly, cautious optimism about the retail market in 2026.