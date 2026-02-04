Spring Fair: Morleys’ new CEO talks the reopening of Jolly’s Bath store

Ahead of the reopening of Jolly’s store in Bath, the new chief executive of Morleys took to the stage of Spring Fair to discuss his vision for the future of the department store. Ray Clacher, who took up the helm of the group on January 5, spoke on the evolving role of these retail formats and how he intends to channel this into a transformed physical experience.

Speaking at the fair’s new stage, The Hidden Forum, Clacher outlined how Morleys is positioning itself as a steward of locally relevant, community-led department stores at a time when much of the sector has shrunk. Clacher, who is now just four weeks into this new position, brings more than 40 years of experience across UK and international retail to the company, including senior roles at House of Fraser, BrandAlley and Kent & Curwen.

Morleys is one of the UK’s last remaining family-owned department store groups, operating eight stores across the country. Each location is treated as an individual business, tailored to its local market. “There is no one-size-fits-all,” Clacher said, describing Morleys’ role as a curator for local communities, with buying teams encouraged to reflect regional demand and price expectations.

Tourism to lead revenue in Bath in new approach for business

That approach will influence the relaunch of Jolly’s, the historic Bath department store that closed early 2025 after more than 200 years of trading. Morleys stepped up with plans to take over and restore the site just a month after its closure, revealing an intention to revive the Jolly’s name. The company has agreed a lease with Bath City Council, allowing it to undertake a major refurbishment of the Milsom Street building, which will reopen in phases: the first planned for March 2026 before a full opening in October 2026.

Morleys revival of Jolly’s comes at a time when the future of the high street, and in turn department stores, remains uncertain. Clacher acknowledged that the market has been challenging, yet Morleys strength lies in owned property and in-store services. Bath itself also presents an opportunity to strengthen the business, departing from the company’s usual reliance on local customers.

Instead, “more than half our revenue is going to come from tourism”, Clacher said, a new phenomenon for Morleys, which as a result is now planning to work with local partners like hotels to cater to that consumer. “Decisions being made are with the community at the forefront,” he continued.

In the way of product, Clacher said he also wants to support British-founded brands and young entrepreneurs, adding to the curated collections on the shop floor. A “world-class” beauty hall is also planned for the site, with brands like Chanel and Diptique lined up for this platform. “There’s a very interesting new generation of brands that you can tap into. Beauty’s having a real resurgence, the money being spent in that sector is really growing,” he added.