Stockholm Fashion Week announces February line-up

Stockholm Fashion Week has confirmed it will host physical presentations and events for its upcoming event in February, with a focus on creativity and sustainability.

Organisers said that Stockholm Fashion Week, running from February 7 to 9, will present a smaller than usual selection of Swedish brands to a “smaller physical audience of international and local media and buyers” as it continues to adapt to the “current and ever-changing Covid-19 restrictions”.

The event will also explore what it calls the “new normal,” and the impact of the extreme digital transformation caused by the pandemic, including how to improve processes and consumption patterns within this space. Stockholm Fashion Week aims to use the opportunity to inspire with great Scandi style and highlight new ways of making, selling, using, and keeping fashion in the loop, using technology and innovation.

The line-up will include H&M Studio, Filippa K, Teurn Studios, Stand Studio, Remake, Jennifer Blom, Iggy Jeans, Asket, Diemonde, and new membership fashion and lifestyle brand Singular Society.

Other designers on the schedule include Stockholm Surfboard Club, CDLP, Ida Sjöstedt, Lazoschidl, Popswap, Selam Fessahaye, and Beckman’s College of Design, which will also present the NK Young Talent Award.

Catarina Midby, secretary general at Swedish Fashion Association, said in a statement: “We want to offer a sharper and stronger fashion week with great fashion inspiration backed up by exciting new ideas and insights. Most of us are ready to dress up again and having spent hours online shopping for fashion in lockdown we have learnt to research the brands we buy from to make informed and responsible purchases.

“We have also become aware of the many companies and brands that offer new, circular business models. It’s clear that we will choose different ways to consume fashion going forward. While we will want to buy some of our clothes, shoes and accessories new, we will choose to buy second hand or vintage, rent, swap or even upcycle a part of our wardrobes. This changes everything, not least the value of fashion.”

