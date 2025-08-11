Techtextil India 2025 partners with SPE India to launch ‘ReCycle Zone’ for sustainable textiles

In a move to promote circularity and environmental sustainability within the technical textiles sector, Techtextil India 2025 is set to launch a dedicated ‘ReCycle Zone’ in collaboration with the Society of Plastics Engineers India (SPE India). The zone, which will focus on reclaiming, reusing, and reimagining materials, will be a key feature of the upcoming exhibition, scheduled for November 19–21, 2025, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. The initiative reflects Techtextil India's commitment to responsible innovation by creating a platform for recyclers, solution providers, machinery manufacturers, startups, and policymakers to converge and spotlight sustainable technologies and next-generation recycling methods.

According to Raj Manek, executive director & board member of Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, the ‘ReCycle Zone’ is a "timely and strategic addition" that will foster transformative partnerships as environmental stewardship becomes a central focus for the industry. The zone will feature companies specialising in a wide range of recycling solutions, including waste recycling for garments, agro-textiles, and medical textiles, as well as plastic and PET waste recycling for textile applications. It will also highlight advanced machinery for sorting and shredding, and focus on areas like EPR compliance, traceability, and the use of AI in waste management.

The collaboration with SPE India aims to bridge the gap between innovation and implementation by connecting various stakeholders. SPE India will curate a series of knowledge sessions and panel discussions within the zone, bringing in experts from academia and industry to discuss topics such as circular product design, industry compliance, and the investment outlook for green technology. Ramesh Parasuraman, president of SPE India, noted that the platform will not only showcase new ideas but also facilitate critical dialogues and reinforce the importance of "science-led scalable recycling solutions."

The launch of the ReCycle Zone aligns with India’s national push for sustainable manufacturing, supported by programs like LiFE and PM MITRA Parks. With technical textiles playing a vital role in sectors like defence, healthcare, and automotive, integrating recycling and circular design has become essential. This new initiative further strengthens Messe Frankfurt India’s role in nurturing a sustainable business ecosystem.

As the 10th edition of Techtextil India, the event will cover 12 application areas, from protective wear to smart textiles, bringing together a diverse group of global and domestic professionals. In a related event, the India edition of the Dornbirn Global Fibre Conference will take place on November 18, 2025, one day prior to Techtextil India, further adding to the industry dialogue.