The London Textile Fair opens registrations

The first European textile exhibition of the year, the London Textile Fair, is set to take place in January 2022.

Held at the Business Design Centre, the show is a chance for designers, buyers and contract manufacturers of high-street chains to gather together. Around 200 exhibitors are expected to be presenting at the fair, an increase in numbers from 2021.

Apparel accessories, print design and vintage garments will take up 20 percent of the exhibition space.

This year’s fair will focus on SS23 pre-collections and current season highlights, with more attention being given to eco-friendly textiles. Around 85 percent of exhibitors have sustainable products in their ranges.

Registrations for the fair are now open.