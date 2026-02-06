The Luxury Fabric Show gears up for second edition as British representation widens

Following its inaugural edition in October, The Luxury Fabric Show is set to return to The Box Office Studio in Shoreditch, London, for a spring iteration. After what was described as a successful first event, the show, scheduled March 10 to 11, is set to widen its representation of British suppliers, as it looks to simultaneously fuel the creativity of local designers.

The event was introduced as a response to the dissolution of the Textile Forum exhibition, which was in operation for 23 years before its final edition in March 2025. At the time, organiser UKFT said it sought to pause and re-evaluate the concept in light of evolving industry expectations. Despite this, demand for such shows has continued, but with a call for heightened focus on exclusive specifications of certain industry subdivisions.

Small minimums integral to show as local production increases

Speaking to FashionUnited on the motivation to launch the event, Linda Laderman, organiser of The Luxury Fabric Show, said: “There was a need for a textile exhibition that focused on small minimums and stock support collections of luxury fabrics, principally from British suppliers. The exhibitors at other UK shows are mainly overseas mills that require large orders and have fabrics that are priced from low to better-end. We are a much more tightly focused event.”

Indeed, zoning in on small minimums is integral to the show, and is reflective of shifts seen within the wider industry over the past 10 years. Laderman notes that designers and brands are increasingly creating collections closer to the point of sale in order to better gauge demand for finished items and having less stock to mark down. The organiser said this pattern has intensified, alongside designers also seeking fabrics that are environmentally friendly and, in some cases, come with a low carbon footprint.

“As such, they need small minimums for sampling, or increasingly bespoke designs. Our exhibitors invest in having stock so that they can easily cut a metre and dispatch, often the same day, which is something the larger overseas mills often can not provide,” Laderman explained.

Localisation is seen by The Luxury Fabric Show as a long-term positioning to help maintain both the reputation of British designers and the heritage of British fabric manufacturers, which Laderman says are known for “producing some of the best fabrics in the world”. “We want to support these companies in the long term,” she added.

Compact scale and exclusive high-end focus to be maintained

Laderman states that as long as there are suppliers that can continue to offer fabrics at the high-end of the business, The Luxury Fabric Show can maintain its exclusive focus. It therefore intends to stay committed to the top-end of the market, recognising that as a result the show does not appeal to everyone. She notes that exhibitors are still able to serve a broad range of designers and fabric buyers across the fashion and interior landscape: from small to large companies, well-established to fledgling, and, of course, students.

“Just because exhibitors offer small minimums does not mean that they can’t supply mutli-thousand metres of the same fabric,” she noted. “As well as their main collections, they can also create exclusive woven, dyed and printed designs, thereby fulfilling the needs of both the larger and smaller brands. At the end of the day, the important factors are quality, service and price – and these are the universal requirements of all designers.”

The Luxury Fabric Show’s smaller scale, compared to more vast global counterparts, is also expected to be maintained, particularly as the international textile exhibition calendar ebbs and flows with shifting industry needs. Larger events have been suffering due to premature scaling, Laderman notes, leaving room for smaller, focused events to emerge in their stead. This reflects “what is happening globally in the fashion and textile sector”, she continues, where “more focused collections are being produced”.

Unlike other B2B platforms, Laderman therefore does not prioritise visitor or exhibitor numbers, instead choosing to value feedback. When speaking on whether exhibitors at the October event were happy with their participation, Laderman said “a resounding yes”. As such, all exhibitors are due to return for the upcoming edition, alongside additional firms. Among those presenting are the likes of Denholm Velvets, Michaels Bridal Fabrics, Carrington Fabrics, Laurent Garigue, Bennett Silks, Jones Buttons, and National Weaving.

“Our job now is to maintain the momentum and make the event a must visit experience with something new offered each season,” Laderman concludes.