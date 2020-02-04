The Materials Show postponed over Coronavirus

American Events, the company behind The Materials Show, has decided to postpone the fair scheduled for February 5 and 6 in Boston, as well as the fair scheduled for February 12 and 13 in Portland, over concerns about the Coronavirus. Both events were expected to attract many visitors from China.

In a statement published on the website of the fair, the organizers said: “We are committed to the safety of our clients and partners. We apologize for any inconvenience and will share updates once we are able to reschedule these events”.

More than 17,000 people have been infected by the Coronavirus so far, of which 362 died. “Our hearts and thoughts are with our friends and colleagues in China and elsewhere who are directly affected by the Coronavirus”, added the organizers in the statement.

This is not the first time American Events has changed its plans because of the outbreak. Première Vision Sports Show, another fair organized by the group, set to take place on February 12 and 13, will not be accepting any visitors from China. “Due to the recent decision of the U.S. Department of Health, we feel very sorry we cannot welcome our Chinese friends for this edition”, the organizers wrote in a press release.