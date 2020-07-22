Trade fair LondonEdge cancels 2020 shows

LondonEdge, a UK trade fair focusing on lifestyle, youth and subculture fashion, has cancelled its 2020 editions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The shows were scheduled to take place in London and Las Vegas this year, but will now return in February, August & September 2021.

A post on LondonEdge’s website said: “We hope that you and yours are remaining safe and well. Due to the continued impact of the Covid-19 virus, we’ve taken the decision that neither LondonEdge nor VegasEdge will take place for the remainder of 2020.”

Organisers encouraged its website visitors to use LondonedgeNow, a wholesale, multi-brand sourcing platform. They also said they will provide updates for future shows via its social media channels.