UK trade fair Moda announces new and returning brands for February show

British footwear and fashion trade show Moda returns on Sunday with a four-day schedule featuring in-person trend-led catwalks and panel talks.

Running from February 6 to 9 at NEC Birmingham, Moda will showcase hundreds of new-season collections spanning womenswear, footwear, accessories, jewellery and watches.

Visitors to the trade fair will be able to attend the Moda Catwalk, a trend-led runway show of attending brands taking place every day at 11am to “provide an essential overview of the season”.

There will also be a variety of talks covering topics such as how to develop an active and engaged social media community; how identity can help a brand stand out from the crowd; how to build an online business quickly; and how to influence in the right way.

Moda line-up

A mix of new and returning faces will be attending the show, including womenswear brand Jayley, whose collections look to fuse “eastern heritage and western desire”. Its garments span from prêt-à-porter dresses to decadent beachwear using a range of premium fabrics including cashmere, silk, ethically sourced furs and leathers.

Pretty You London is returning to Moda. The brand creates premium nightwear, loungewear and slippers with a focus on “feminine, effortless and wearable” designs. The British brand will be showcasing its latest SS22 styles, which feature garments combining bamboo lace with delicate lace trims.

One Hundred Stars also joins the Moda line-up with its ethical and sustainable clothing, accessories and homeware. The brand specialises in elegant screen-printed kimonos and gowns. It works with a second-generation family business supplier in India, prints using AZO-free dyes, and designs garments specifically to make use of off-cut or misprinted material.

Another new face at Moda this season is NOEN, exhibiting on the stand of its parent, Godske Group. NOEN is a Nordic contemporary brand focusing on timeless pieces for women “who seek a versatile wardrobe with no expiration date”. The brand bases its collections on “flattering silhouettes, beautiful prints and strong seasonal qualities”.

Other brands attending Moda this edition include Henriette Steffensen Copenhagen, Lighthouse Clothing, Soyaconcept, Alice Collins, Gomaye, Lily & Me, Alpe, Camper, Shellys, Sebago, CAT, Fly London, Nomads, Scream Pretty, Lido Pearls, Caprice, InventSports, Georgia Wang, Sea Gems, and Leslie Donn.

This season’s Moda will take place alongside Spring Fair, a UK trade show focusing on wholesale home, gifts, and fashion.