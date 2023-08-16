UK trade fairs Pure London and JATC to combine from February

British fashion trade fair Pure London and smaller competitor Just Around The Corner (JATC) are joining forces from February 2024 in a “milestone” move that will boost their offer and reach.

The first Pure London x JATC will take place from February 11 to 13 at Pure London’s usual stomping ground of Olympia London, and will be run by Pure organiser Hyve Group.

The event will offer buyers “a transformed show with an increased number of inspirational fashion designers and brands”, Hyve said Wednesday.

It’s significant news for the UK’s fashion trade show scene, which has been competing in recent years with rival European shows in France, Italy, Germany, and, more recently, Denmark.

The “milestone” move aims to benefit both former rival shows: Pure London, long-established as one of the UK’s leading fashion fairs, will grow its offering and have access to JATC’s Northern-focused demographic - the show holds two events a year, one in London and another in Manchester.

Meanwhile, JATC, which was only established in 2018, will have access to Pure London’s broad resources and network of brands, retailers, buyers, partners, and other industry professionals.

New leading UK fashion fair established

The move is reminiscent of the merger this year of Danish fashion fairs Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) and Revolver, which earlier this month held their first combined show under the same roof.

It could indicate an emerging trend of competing trade fairs joining forces to bolster their standings in a competitive market. This is arguably even more relevant for UK shows, which have been forced to deal with Brexit red tape in recent years on top of more universally experienced issues linked to the pandemic and broader macroeconomic headwinds.

The first Pure London x JATC show will offer a curated selection of over 300 brands, with clearly defined sectors “to ensure a seamless and cohesive buying experience”.

Hyve Group said the new show gives it a platform “that spans the needs and budgets of all fashion businesses, from up-and-coming designers showcased in the new Launchpad to branded shell schemes”.

Commenting on the news in a statement, Pure London x JATC event director Gloria Sandrucci said: “This is a landmark development in the history of these two fashion shows driven by the vision and desire to make buying easier and better for buyers.

“Pure London’s mission is to become Europe’s most inspiring and diverse celebration of fashion providing the best edit of brands, the most trusted trends insights, offer transformative business opportunities, while speaking up for sustainability.

“By uniting with JATC, and with Pure London’s 25-year history, the combined teams can pool their expertise, resources, and network to create the leading fashion trade show experience, meeting the needs of buyers and offering the very best collection of brands under one iconic roof at Olympia London.”