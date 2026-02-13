White Milano opens on February 26 with over 300 brands

Fashion is entering a renaissance—a period of renewal where the next chapters of the industry are still being written. In today’s shifting landscape, success depends on a razor-sharp focus on market shifts, consumer demands, and the emergence of fresh talent.

“Thanks to our global scouting efforts, we have brought 130 new brands to the show, all of which testify to a new energy,” says Massimiliano Bizzi, President and Founder of White Milano (White). Speaking to the press ahead of the event, Bizzi outlined the highlights of the upcoming trade show, set to take place in Milan’s Tortona district from February 26 to March 1, 2026.

The season’s creative campaign, titled Tabula Rasa, reflects a bold vision: starting from scratch to redesign the future of the trade platform. In a volatile era for retail, Bizzi’s "blank slate" approach aims to rewrite the narrative of White with authenticity and practicality.

Global expansion: 10 percent growth year-on-year

White is scaling its international footprint, reaffirming its role as a trendsetter capable of navigating market complexities. The February edition features over 300 brands—a 10 percent increase over February 2025. The roster is a balanced mix of global and local talent, with 46 percent international and 54 percent Italian exhibitors.

“The February edition is all about innovation,” Bizzi adds. “We are evolving to meet the needs of international buyers, whose presence has doubled thanks to the support of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA/ICE).”

A surge in global attendance is expected, with a strengthened presence from the UK, USA, China, Japan, South Korea, and the UAE, among others. These markets remain strategic for the global expansion of "Made in Italy" and offer vital commercial opportunities for exhibiting designers.

New concepts and dedicated spaces

A major highlight this season is White Accessories, a new dedicated area within the Superstudio Daylight room. With a focus on footwear and high-scenographic impact, the space features:

Morsica: Avant-garde designs featuring bold, experimental shapes.

Established Names: Camper, Stefano Mugnai, Mexicana, and Sperry.

Niche Brands: Villa Niccolai (bags) and La Stramberia (headwear).

Other notable newcomers include Henrik Vibskov, Woc, and Jamin Puech. Additionally, the White Table project will showcase highly creative, single-product collections, including Oscar Deen eyewear and Htd timepieces.

Lifestyle meets performance

Italian brand Fessura will showcase its new “Road Running” line, bridging the gap between lifestyle and performance. To coincide with the trade show, Fessura will also celebrate the opening of its new flagship store in Milan on Corso di Porta Ticinese.

The Secret Rooms return this February, offering intimate spaces for contemporary expression. This year's designers include:

Batakovic Belgrade: A fusion of classic elegance and modern functionality.

Susan Fang: A Central Saint Martins graduate renowned for her ethereal aesthetic, sculptural "air-weave" techniques, and innovative use of technology.

Lucille Thievre: A Parisian label specializing in draped jersey silhouettes that prioritize natural movement.

A piece by Susan Fang Credits: Courtesy of White Milano

Heritage and high-end partnerships

The White Lounge will host the Gattinoni Autumn/Winter 2026–27 collection. An immersive installation will trace the brand’s storied history, displaying iconic garments that represent the pinnacle of Italian elegance.

Gattinoni Cruise Credits: Courtesy of White Milano

Strategic collaborations continue with Ballantyne via the Showroom Connection initiative, designed to streamline meetings between brands and top-tier buyers. Other returning heavyweights include Inès de la Fressange and luxury outerwear label Olivia V.

A roadmap for 2026

While White solidifies its position as a discovery platform in Milan, its parent company, M Seventy, is looking further afield.

“Our momentum in the Gulf region is growing,” says Brenda Bellei, CEO of M Seventy-White. Following a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Fashion Commission, the group has opened The Circle in Riyadh—a permanent, high-end space in Misk City designed to introduce international brands to the Middle Eastern market. “Throughout 2026, we will launch numerous international initiatives to expand our clients' commercial reach.”

Woc Credits: Courtesy White Milano