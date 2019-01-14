Fashionunited
 
Wrapping it up: Pitti Uomo 95 in pictures and numbers
FAIRS

Marjorie van Elven
|

The 95th edition of menswear trade fair Pitti Uomo was held in Florence, Italy, between January 8-11. Here are the main facts and figures about last week’s event:

Pitti Uomo in numbers:

  • 1,230 brands participated in the event, 568 from abroad (46 percent)
  • 30,000 visitors, of which 25,000 were buyers
  • 9,200 of those buyers came from abroad
  • Japan, followed by Germany. UK, Netherlands, Spain and Turkey come next on the list of most represented nationalities.
  • Organizers registered an 8 percent drop in Italian visitors

Couldn’t attend it? The pictures below capture a little bit of the experience.

Picture credits: Vanni Bassetti and AKAstudio - collective, courtesy of Pitti Uomo
menswear pitti uomo Pitti Uomo 95
 

