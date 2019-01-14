Wrapping it up: Pitti Uomo 95 in pictures and numbers

- Marjorie van Elven |
-
The 95th edition of menswear trade fair Pitti Uomo was held in Florence, Italy, between January 8-11. Here are the main facts and figures about last week’s event:
Pitti Uomo in numbers:
- 1,230 brands participated in the event, 568 from abroad (46 percent)
- 30,000 visitors, of which 25,000 were buyers
- 9,200 of those buyers came from abroad
Japan, followed by Germany. UK, Netherlands, Spain and Turkey come next on the list of most represented nationalities.
- Organizers registered an 8 percent drop in Italian visitors
Couldn’t attend it? The pictures below capture a little bit of the experience.
Picture credits: Vanni Bassetti and AKAstudio - collective, courtesy of Pitti Uomo