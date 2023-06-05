Armani announces Apulia Regenerative Cotton Project

The Armani Group has announced a collaboration with the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance on a new project called the Apulia Regenerative Cotton Project. The move signals the brand’s commitment to sustainable practices in the Italian fashion industry.

The project aims to establish an experimental agroforestry regenerative cotton site, utilising innovative methods to enhance landscape diversity, conserve water, improve soil fertility, and protect biodiversity.

Milan-based Giorgio Armani emphasised the importance of material choice and the need to address the textile industry's environmental impact. The project represents a significant step towards regenerative fashion becoming a reality. The Circular Bioeconomy Alliance was established in 2020 by King Charles, then Prince of Wales, to connect the dots between finance, companies operating within bio-based value chains and action on the ground to restore land, enhance biodiversity and provide jobs and prosperity to local and indigenous communities.

The Apulia region's mild climate provides an ideal environment for diverse agricultural crops. The project revives the long-standing tradition of cotton farming in the region and will gradually expand its cultivation area over the coming years.