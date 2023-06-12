Capri Holdings announces partnership to support regenerative agriculture in US

Capri Holdings has teamed up with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) to support and accelerate the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices in the US.

The luxury fashion group, which owns brands Versace, Michael Kors, and Jimmy Choo, said the three-year partnership aims to improve 150,000 acres of US grasslands “to drive a more sustainable future for the leather industry”.

It said the initiative is expected to generate 3 million dollars in on-the-ground conservation impact through 1.5 million dollars of funding from Capri and matching contributions through NFWF.

The partnership will see Capri and NFWF work with private landowners and local partners “to drive a more sustainable future for the leather industry”.

The US is a key leather-sourcing region within Capri’s supply chain. The group will work with NFWF to restore the health of grazing lands in the Northern Great Plains, Southern Great Plains, and Rocky Mountain Rangelands.

Capri chair and chief executive John D. Idol said in a statement: “Our partnership with NFWF represents an extraordinary opportunity to tackle climate change and improve grasslands through a first-of-its-kind partnership between fashion and the nation’s largest private conservation fund.

“We are proud to partner with NFWF to accelerate regenerative agriculture practices, improve biodiversity and drive positive environmental and social impacts in the leather supply chain.”