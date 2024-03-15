Central Saint Martins graduating class presents FW24 collections at LFW

Last month, twenty one graduating students of the master programme in fashion design at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design (CSM), University of the Arts London (UAL) presented their collections as part of the official schedule of London Fashion Week FW24.

Two students received awards for their graduate collections. Student Drhuv Bandil who specialises in womenswear won the L’Oréal Professionnel Creative Award for her collection entitled Awakening Kakanmath Kalavatis. The collection was inspired by the Kakanmath temple and other archaeological sites that can be found in the Indian countryside.

An AW24 womenswear look by Dhruv Bandil. Central Saint Martins MA show, London Fashion Week Credits: LAUNCHMETRICS/SPOTLIGHT

The Canada Goose Humannature award for responsible design went to graduating designer Gracey Owusu-Agyemang for her ‘Sonwerêld’ collection, inspired by Afrofuturism [viewed] “through the lens of agriculture”.

In addition, Owusu-Agyemang’s received the The British Fashion Council Foundation MA Final Year Scholarship for her graduate collection.

An AW24 look by Gracey Owusu-Agyemang. Central Saint Martins MA show, London Fashion Week Credits: LAUNCHMETRICS/SPOTLIGHT

View some of the other looks by Central Saint Martins’ 2024 graduating class below.

An AW24 womenswear look by Lovro Lukic. Central Saint Martins MA show, London Fashion Week Credits: LAUNCHMETRICS/SPOTLIGHT