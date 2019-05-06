Dior designer Kim Jones dresses boy band BTS for world tour

Artistic director of Dior Men’s, Kim Jones, will be dressing South Korean boy band BTS during the next leg of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour which kicked off in LA on Saturday.

The English fashion designer took to Instagram on Friday to announce the news, posting a sketch of the outfits along with the text: “Excited to announce the tour costumes for BTS by Dior.” The sketches show the seven members of the band donning cargo pants, bomber jackets and shirts along with accessories such as bucket hats, saddle bags and harnesses.

The tour will also see the band performing in Chicago, New Jersey, Sao Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka and Shizuoka.