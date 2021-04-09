Fall/Winter 2021: Womenwear textile trends

The key seasonal concepts of comfort, nostalgia and sustainability are all in play for the latest material developments. As consumer thoughts turn to the potential future easing of lockdown living, the comfort dressing to which they have become accustomed, alongside the need to feel protected in the outside world, is informing fabric applications and finishing. An eco-conscious mindset continues as the recycling of previously one-time-only use materials becomes a hallmark of many designer collections.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the essential material trends emerging from the Fall Winter 2021-22 Women’s Fashion Week collection presentations and runway shows.

Bridal Deadstock

Conversations around how to reduce the excessive amounts of waste caused by the fashion industry continue to drive the exploration of the creative use of deadstock and upcycled fabrications. Culminating in the quiet, playful repurposing of an item of clothing that most only wear once, Bridal Deadstock sees the eco-friendly application of decorative and fancy materials. Contemporary silhouettes and fresh concepts take a once old-fashioned material and give it a modern-day desirability.

Tumble-Dried Vintage Textures

The vintage revival, combined with the consumer craving for tactility, influences seasonal material textures and finishes. Knits are fluffy with bobbled surfaces reminiscent of much-loved wardrobe favourites. Over washed and tumble-dried effects speak to a time-worn nostalgia and cosy comfort trends that have become staple to the consumer mindset.

Fluid Premium Sports Jersey

Even sports-inspired materials are tapping into the comfort trend and the growth of the luxe loungewear market. Athletic jersey becomes more fluid with flowing silhouettes that focus on an easy wearability. Premium quality yarns are soft and silky to the touch, enhancing fall and drape, elevating simple, unfussy pieces that can be worn in or out of doors.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2021 Key Material Directions report, featuring all the key material directions from the SS21 runways. Simply click the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.