GFWi23 takes place in Dubai in collaboration with FAD fashion institute

After last year’s inaugural edition of Graduate Fashion Week International (GFWi) in Mumbai, India, UK-based non-profit organisation the Graduate Fashion Foundation (GFF), is now holding the second international edition of the event from October 10 to October 12 during Dubai Fashion Week.

For GFWi23, GFF has collaborated with Dubai educational institution FAD institute of luxury, fashion and style. The event is currently taking place at FAD’s new campus in Dubai’s D3 Design District, as per the GFW website.

Graduate Fashion Week International 2023 features talks with local and international experts in the fashion and luxury industry. The event will culminate with a catwalk show on Thursday, October 12 showcasing the collections of undergraduate designers from GFF’s global member universities and an award show to reward the best undergraduate designers from these schools.

The GFW international member universities include Ferrari Fashion School in Milan, IED Barcelona, the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, the Savannah College of Art and Design, Centro in Mexico, Osaka Institute of Fashion in Japan and, of course, host institution of GFWi23 FAD.

GFWi23 hosted at FAD Dubai campus during Dubai Fashion Week

Yesterday, Tuesday October 10, and today, October 11, the first set of events of this edition took place at FAD in Dubai, including the catwalk presentation of FAD’s undergraduate students. All information about the event including the official schedule was announced via the social media channel of GFW.

All event times are in Gulf Standard Time (GST).

Tuesday, October 10 11:00 AM – GFWi Live Talk: How to find success in the Middle East 12:30 PM – GFWi Live Talk: Why Accessories Drive the Fashion Industry 17:00 - GFWi Live Talk: The Future of Fashion is Digital 3:15 PM - GFWi Live Talk – Harness your Heritage through Fashion

Wednesday, October 11 10:30 AM – GFWi Live Talk: How to Stay True to Your Style on a Global Stage

12:00 PM – GFWi Live Talk: How to Make Your Portfolio Stand Out

2:00 PM – GFWi Live Talk: How to Embed Sustainability into the Fashion Industry

5:30 PM – FAD catwalk show

View the schedule of the last day of GFWi23, Thursday, October 12, below: