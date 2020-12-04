House of Frasers jumps on loungewear trend with ‘In-In’ collection

House of Fraser is the latest brand to embrace this year’s skyrocketing loungewear trend with the launch of a new ‘In-In’ collection “encouraging people to get dressed up in the comfort of their own homes” as the festive party season begins.

The 44-piece loungewear collection, which includes a range of styles from satin chemises to velvet robes, is designed to be worn “with flashy jewellery and statement heels to create the illusion of outwear”.

Online searches for loungewear sets in the UK increased by 124 percent in the last 12 months, according to House of Fraser, as the nation was forced to adapt to ‘the new normal’.

The key piece in the new collection is a Dress-In-Gown, a garment made with soft towel fabric and sporting elegant bell sleeves and a lavish train, “designed to be both couture and comfortable”. The gown is priced at 60 pounds and comes in a range of sizes.

Prices for other pieces in the collection range from 18-627 pounds, while sizes range from 2-18.