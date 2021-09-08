Jewellery heist of 10m euros stolen from Bulgari Paris

A jewellery heist at Bulgari’s flagship boutique on Place Vendôme in Paris saw a gang make off with approximately 10 million euros on Tuesday.

Armed and suited, the men succeeded at robbing the Italian luxury house in broad daylight, using a grey BMW as a getaway car and two scooters for distraction. All persons were later caught by police.

In Paris jewellery heists are a regular occurrence, with luxury brands targeted for their high value goods, but thefts of this size are rare.

Multiple heists this summer

According to Reuters the Bulgari heist is the third robbery in Paris this summer. On July 27, a man on a scooter stole 2 million euros worth of jewelry from Chaumet. He and an accomplice were later arrested with the stolen goods recovered. In early August the Dinh Van boutique was robbed when armed men stole 400,000 euros in jewels.

A lengthy refurb

Bulgari had been under renovation for two years before its highly publicised reopening on Place Vendôme. The maison, owned by LVMH, has one of the best locations on the square. The building, which is decorated with warm-coloured marble, wallpapers and shimmering drapes, was designed by architect Peter Marino.

Paris’ Place Vendôme is the epitome of French sophistication and a prestigious address for luxury jewllery flagships, which include Chanel, Boucheron and Van Cleef & Arpels.