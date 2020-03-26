Lacoste maintains salary of employees worldwide and makes masks

In the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak, MF Brands Group and Lacoste have announced that it would maintain 100 percent of the salary of all its employees worldwide during the months of March and April 2020.

CEO, Thierry Guibert said in an official statement, “We know how deeply the spread of the Coronavirus is impacting our lives and how much it is a factor of uncertainty for everyone. In order to play our role as best we can in these uncertain times and to be true to our values of solidarity and teamwork, we have chosen to maintain the salaries of all Lacoste employees throughout the world at 100 percent of their fixed salary for both months of March and April 2020. This decision also applies to MF Brands Group’s other entities (Aigle, The Kooples, Gant, Tecnifibre).”

Guibert further expressed that this choice is self-evident because Lacoste’s priority has always been - and always will be - to do the right thing for employees which is to support all the teams during crisis in the same way throughout all the countries where the brand operates. Through this action, Lacoste upholds its values of team spirit, courage and tenacity that has been the driving force of the company since the beginning.

Lacoste mobilizes to manufacture protective masks

Faced with the risk of a shortage of protective masks linked to the spread of the coronavirus, Lacoste has reopened some of its French factories which have been closed since March 17 to produce washable and reusable fabric masks. On Monday, March 23, the French sportswear label opened part of the factory in Troyes, in order to begin manufacturing protective masks.

These masks will be made of fabric from the company’s stock. Even if they are not surgical masks, Lacoste hopes to make a modest contribution to the collective effort made since the beginning of the pandemic.

Photos: courtesy of Lacoste