In pictures: Maison Mihara Yasuhiro explores underground culture at PFWM

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro explored themes of ‘underground’ culture and the irreverent ‘individual’ in its Spring/Summer 2020 collection showcased at Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

In this collection, Maison Mihara Yasuhiro reevaluated the 1990s, a time when the ‘underground’ was thriving, while proposing a dynamic new take on today’s underground culture. Everything is not as it seems in this collection: designs reveal garments that are deceptive at a first glance, with the inside-out proposition breaking conventional rules of classic tailoring, and can be seen subverting shapes of MA-1 jackets and outerwear.

The collection also has a distinct European perspective, with military inspired motifs recurring throughout. Following on from last season, designs again feature the fusion of two different garments, while a darkly stylish attitude remains a key criteria for the Mihara Yasuhiro man.

The collection also featured collaboration items with record store "Discunion (disc union)" a hub for independent music in Japan.