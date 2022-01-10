Michael Kors to launch first childrenswear in partnership with CWF

In a partnership with Children Worldwide Fashion (CWF), luxury brand Michael Kors has announced plans to launch children’s apparel and accessories for both girls and boys.

The first collection for girls is set to debut in spring 2022, with items for ages four to 14. For its first drop, pieces draw inspiration from the Michael women’s assortment, including a range of branded activewear, jersey dresses and fleece skirts. It will also involve swimwear, backpacks and crossbody bags that incorporate the brand’s signature print.

The line will expand later in the year to include a baby line.

CWF, a French company focused on luxury children’s wear, also represents the likes of Givenchy, Chloé and Lanvin.

“We are thrilled to be entering the children’s wear market with CWF, whose expertise in translating luxury fashion brands into children’s clothes and accessories is unparalleled,” said Josh Schulman, chief executive officer of Michael Kors, in a release.

He continued: “The sportswear inspiration at the heart of Michael Kors lends itself perfectly to the children’s market and we look forward to building upon this enormous opportunity with CWF.”

The brand described the new line as “cool, stylish, comfortable” aimed at providing children with the confidence for self-expression.

The clothing range will be sold globally through Michael Kors online, wholesale channels, Zalando, Ounass and Salam stores, as well as through CWF distribution points.