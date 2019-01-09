Nike embraces its inner zen with first yoga collection

Nike, the international brand which offers apparel adapted to just about every sport under the sun, has added a new category to its list: Yoga. The American multinational corporation has announced it is releasing its first yoga-specific apparel collection this month.

The new Nike Yoga Collection features pieces designed to offer “ease of movement, versatility and support,” and comes in conjunction with the addition of a selection of new yoga workouts to the Nike Training Club app.

The men’s collection includes a long hem T-shirt designed to prevent it from riding up, and shorts with a slim, straight opening to keep them in place during inversions. For women, tights made from soft jersey fabric with open-weave crochet stitching along the sides allow for air flow and are paired with a matching high-neck tank.

The Nike Yoga Collection from Nike Training is available from January 2019 on nike.com and in stores globally. Prices for the new collection were not included in the press release.