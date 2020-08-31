Paris Fashion Week reveals 10 new labels to joine line-up

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), the governing body of French fashion, has revealed 10 new labels to join the line-up of the upcoming Paris Fashion Week (PFW).

Attending for the first time this season will be French labels Ami, Ester Manas, Mossi, and Vejas; US labels Enfants Riches Deprimés, Gabriela Hearst, and S.R Studio LA.CA British label Wales Bonner; Danish label Cecilie Bahnsen; and Georgian label Situationist. The full official calendar will be online later this week.

The upcoming PWF will take place from 28 September to 6 October and, like other leading fashion weeks this season, will be a mashup of physical and digital events.

Up-and-coming French label Ami will be among the names showcasing its collections in a physical fashion show, WWD reports. The brand’s designer Alexandre Mattiussi told the fashion publication: “I believe that fashion shows continue to serve as the magical rendezvous for presenting a collection.

“Even if the digital realm can serve to reinforce a creative and artistic message, I believe that the surprise of a fashion show, for the public, for the teams that work on the collection, the consumers, and people who observe us from the outside - fashion shows remain an exceptional rendezvous.”

The physical versions of leading fashion weeks and trade shows were forced to cancel in recent months due to health concerns and travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The sudden upending of the fashion calendar resulted in many event organisers scrambling to launch digital iterations of the typically physical shows.

PWF went digital for the first time in its history in July, with brands both in haute couture and the Paris men's fashion week instead presenting their collections via video.

While digital-only fashion weeks have undoubtedly had their upsides (they effectively democratised traditionally exclusive events while simultaneously slashing huge amounts of carbon emissions related to travel) the industry has undoubtedly missed the physical and theatrical aspects of the shows.

And now lockdown measures have eased, major fashion weeks are prepping for their first timid steps back into physical formats, albeit for now through a mix of physical and digital spectacles.

Last week, New York governor Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for New york Fashion Week to go ahead in September, but under “strict compliance” with New York State health and safety guidelines. That means outdoor events at the show have been capped at 50 people and indoor events have been capped at 50 percent capacity with no spectators. The event is slated to take place from 13 to 16 September.