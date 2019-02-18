Spotted on the Catwalk: Key Colors at New York Fashion Week AW19

The “Pronounced and powerful" color trends for fall/winter 2019/20 highlighted by the Pantone Color Institute were easy to spot on the runways at New York Fashion Week that concluded last week. Collections of designers presenting during the 6-day event reflected “an emergence of confidence” through a bold visceral palette of colors. "This color palette reflects our wide acceptance of color and combinations suggest that we are hungry for liberation and want to realize our own individualized, unique identities," said Pantone in a message on its’ website.

According to Pantone, the color palette for New York Fashion Week is 'recognizable, but tweaked for the winter season'. FashionUnited selected some looks that were found on the fall/winter ‘19 catwalks in New York representing the color trends from Pantone. From deep red, bright pink and orange to light brown, take a look at the full color chart.

Photos: Pantone Color Institute AW19 © Pantone

Chili Pepper PANTONE 19-1557

A vivid red hue, the color creates drama and excitement, and stimulates the senses, according Pantone. The hard to miss color could be spotted in women’s suits shown in the collection of Helmut Lang and Theory. The hue naturally associated with romantic evening wear could be seen on the catwalk by Hellessy, Self-Portrait, Tadashi Shoji and Kaimin.

Photos: Hellessy, Tadashi Shoji, Kaimin, Badgley Mischka AW19 © Catwalkpictures.com

Biking Red PANTONE 19-1650

Another shade of red, Pantone describes this hue as a deep red as “adventurous, strong and powerful.” The color was spotted in several collections during the catwalk shows including Cushnie, Tom Ford and Oscar de la Renta in the rich fabric velvet. Longchamp presented the color in short leather vests, Marc Jacobs in a checkered jacket with voluminous A-line silhouette, and Coach in a selection of suits.

Sally LaPointe presented six catwalk looks head to toe in Biking Red using multiple fabrics creating a contrast. The material used alters how the color will come across on the catwalk, for example, one of the models in the designer’s show wore a winter coat over a shiny satin jumpsuit. Another donned shimmering sequin trousers with bow tie combined with a fuzzy knit sweater creating different effects using the same color.

Photos: Cushnie, Tom Ford, Sally LaPointe (2x), Coach, Oscar de la Renta AW19 © Catwalkpictures.com

Cream de Pêche PANTONE 12-1110

Crème de Pêche, the softest shade of the fall/winter ‘19 palette, contradicts the overall color scheme’s theme of boldness, being described as “speaking of softness and ease,” by Pantone. This refreshing shade could be seen on dresses during Lanyu, Pamella Roland and Bibhu Mohapatra shows, as well as in Boss’ presentation of men’s suits.

Photos: Lanyu, Pamella Roland, Bibhu Mohapatra (2x), Boss AW19 © Catwalkpictures.com

Peach Pink PANTONE 15-1530

'Warm and flattering, Peach Pink imparts a healthy glow,' according to Pantone. This color was frequently seen in the spring / summer 2019 collections of Prada, Rochas, Peter Pilotto and Roksanda. According to Pantone, this color remains relevant in autumn as well. Although it is not the most seen color on the fall / winter 2019 NYFW collections, the runway that most convincingly illustrate this color were presented by Marc Jacobs.

Photos: Marc Jacobs SS19 © Catwalkpictures.com

Rocky Road Pantone 19-1234

The darkest color of the palette is Rocky Road. On the runways, Marc Gong demonstrates this earthy tone with dark brown leather and cowboy hats, while Brock Collection presented the hue using tweed.

Photos: Marc Gong (2x) en Brock Collection AW19 © Catwalkpictures.com

Fruit Dove Pantone 17-1926

The extravagant tone of Fruit Dove is hard to ignore. Brandon Maxwell presented a memorable pink outfit with cinched waist, consisting of a top with a cape-effect shoulder and high-waisted trousers. Boss’ men’s collection showed a suit, turtleneck and trousers in a bright pink. Rachel Comey, Reconstruct Collective and Sies Marjan featured Fruit Dove combined with the bright orange from this color palette, Orange Tiger. This color could also be seen on the runways of Carolina Herrera, Christian Cowan, Prabal Gurung, Hellesy, Anna Sui and Adeam.

Photos: Brandon Maxwell, Boss, Rachel Comey, Sies Marjan, Reconstruct Collective, Caroline Herrera AW19 © Catwalkpictures.com

Sugar Almond Pantone 18-1155

Described by Pantone as a “is a sweetened shade of brown,“ Sugar Almond is the lightest shade of brown in the pallete. This burnt brown shade could be easily spotted on dresses from Michael Kors and Cynthia Rowley. The brand of the Chinese designer Wang Tao, Taoray Wang, who made his ready-to-wear debut with the 'Eternity' collection, presented tailored blazers with 80’s inspired shoulders in the hue. We also saw Sugar Almond in the collections of Oscar de la Renta, Jonathan Cohen, Korea Concept, Ulla Johnson and Son Jung Wang.

Foto’s: Michael Kors (2x), Cynthia Rowley, Taoray Wang AW19 © Catwalkpictures.com

Dark Cheddar Pantone 15-1150

Yellow is another color sticking around from the previous season’s color trends. According to Pantone, we are going to see a deeper yellow with a hint of orange this autumn. We spotted Dark Cheddar on the catwalks of Taoray Wang, Self Portrait and Priscavera.

Photos: Self Portrait (2x), Taoray Wang (2x) AW19 © Catwalkpictures.com

Galaxy Blue Pantone 19-4055

Inspired by outer space, this mid-blue tint Galaxy Blue is seen in the new autumn collections of Christian Siriano, Tibi and Sies Marjan.

Photos: Christian Siriano (2x), Tibi en Sies Marjan AW19 © Catwalkpictures.com

Bluestone Pantone 18-4217

The lightest blue of the trend palette is the soothing shade of Bluestone. The cool shade could be seen in the collections of Chiara Boni La Petite Robe and Son Jung Wan in velvet, and Jonathan Simkhai in a padded short coat. American designer Marc Jacobs presents Bluestone in a max--length cape coat and an extravagant feather dress.

Photos: Chiara Boni La Petite Robe, Son Jung Wan, Marc Jacobs (2x), Jonathan Simkhai AW19 © Catwalkpictures.com

Orange Tiger Pantone 16-1358

"Orange Tiger imparts fearless energy," says Pantone. We spotted the color in multiple collections including Carolina Herrera, Hogen McLaughin, John John, Son Jung Wan, Sies Marjan and Reconstruct Collective. Orange was also represented earlier this month during New York Fashion Week Men’s colections by Landlord, Palomo Spain and Todd Snyder.

Photos: Carolina Herrera (2x) en Hogen McLaughin AW19 © Catwalkpictures.com

Eden, Pantone 19-6050

This regal shade is “a stately forest green that plays on tradition,” according to Pantone. Eden could be spotted in the evening dresses from Badgley Mischka.

Photos: Badgley Mischka (2x) herfst/winter 2019 © Catwalkpictures.com

Pantone's classics color palette for autumn/winter 2019/20 consists of Vanilla Custard (a cream), Evening Blue (very dark blue), Paloma (a timeless light gray color) and Guacamole (green).

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL, edited and translated by Kelly Press.