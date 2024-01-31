The Mob Wife Aesthetic: in pictures

It’s still early in the new year 2024, but a major fashion trend is already emerging on TikTok as a counterpoint to ‘Quiet Luxury’. Just as ‘Succession’ inspired the stealth wealth look, another TV show is behind the growing popularity of the so called ‘Mob wife aesthetic’. It’s the 25th anniversary of tv-series ‘The Sopranos’ and HBO has launched an official Sopranos’ TikTok account, featuring 25 second recaps of all 86 episodes. Not only does it have nostalgic appeal for the original viewers of the cult show, it’s introducing a whole new audience to the big hair, extra-long nails, fur coats, catsuits, animal prints and stacks of gold jewelry as worn by Carmela Soprano, Adriana La Cerva and other female characters. Here are the essentials:

1. A fur coat

A stunning fur coat is the foundation of any ‘mob wife’ look, but naturally, it should be faux fur. Several shapes and styles work, including oversized and in natural colors, cinched with belt, maxi length over mini or in leopard print.

Paris HC SS24 street style at Schiaparelli Credits: Paris HC SS24 street style /Launchmetrics Spotlight

Luisa Spagnoli FW23/maxi over mini Credits: Luisa Spagnoli FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Bally FW23 fur coat Credits: Bally FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Streetstyle HC24 fur jacket Credits: Streetstyle HC24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

2. Animal prints

‘Mob wives’ love leopard and other animal prints: especially when they are mixed. Danish label Rotate showed how to conduct this look in their FW23 runway show. In addition to mixed separates, the designers, Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Friis Madsen dressed ‘real housewife’ Lisa Rinna in an animal print faux fur coat with a different leopard print lining. With their Sicilian roots, Dolce & Gabbana are the godfathers of the mob wife aesthetic. For SS24 they showed a waterproof trench coat in leopard print with a matching headscarf.

Rotate FW23 mixes animal prints Credits: Rotate FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Luisa Spagnoli FW23 animal print coat and boots Credits: Luisa Spagnoli FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Dolce & Gabbana fw23 leopard print dress Credits: Dolce & Gabbana fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Dolce & Gabbana SS24 leopard trench Credits: Dolce & Gabbana SS24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Lisa Rinna in Rotate FW23 leopard print coat Credits: Rotate FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

3. A Catsuit

A sexy catsuit is the perfect all-in-one to wear under a fur or leather coat. Loud prints, heavy embellishment and black lace are all appropriate. Accessorize with sky-high heels or big shaggy boots as seen at Leonard FW23.

Alexander McQueen SS24 catsuit Credits: Alexander McQueen SS24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Blumarine FW23 leopard print catsuit Credits: Blumarine FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Alessandra Rich FW23 lace catsuit Credits: Alessandra Rich FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Leonard FW23 print catsuit Credits: Leonard FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

4. A black leather dress

A midi-length black leather dress is another key item. It should have a slender silhouette, a side slit is optional. Leather can be smooth or pressed into a crocodile pattern. Appropriate embellishment includes zippers and grommets.

Atlein FW23 leather dress Credits: Atlein FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Alexander McQueen FW23 black leather dress Credits: Alexander McQueen FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Fendi HC SS24 black leather dress Credits: Fendi HC SS24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

5. Accessories

Designer accessories with an extra-large logo are essential for the mob wife look, including sunglasses and handbags.

Street style FW23/Miu Miu sunglasses Credits: Street style FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Chanel FW23 handbag Credits: Chanel FW23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

6. Gold Jewelry

Finally, pile on gold jewelry: earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

Street style HC SS24 Schiaparelli jewelry Credits: Street style HC SS24/Launchmetrics Spotlight