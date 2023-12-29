Top 10 female runway models 2024

According to Tagwalk's ‘2023 In Numbers’ report, this year saw 1,014 major fashion shows with 40,484 looks. These numbers bring the importance of the men and women who walk the runways into sharp focus. As stated by models.com, “The runway is the true domain of models - magazine covers and campaigns may be overrun with celebrities, but models will always dominate the catwalks.”

Aside from the ‘new Supers,’ like Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, there are hard-working young women whose participation is considered to be essential to the success of a show. Designers repeatedly clamor for certain models . Below are the ten, in ascending order, who walked the most runways in 2023, and we expect to see again in 2024.

Increasingly important is a model’s following on social media. According to the Lefty x Karla Otto report for the ss24 season, the totaL EMV (Earned Media Value is the equivalent ad spend of impressions gained) was $829 million, with models contributing 5.4 percent of that number.

Agel Akol

Agel Akol in AZ Factory ss24 Credits: AZ Factory ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: South Sudanese

Agency: ONE management

IG Handle: agellyva

IG Followers: 2K

2023 Shows Walked: 46

Karolina Spakowski

Karolina Spakowski in Givenchy ss24 Credits: Givenchy ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: German

Agency: Elite Model Management

IG Handle: karoodoo

IG Followers: 8K

2023 Shows Walked: 48

Lulu Tenney

Lulu Tenney in Coperni ss24 Credits: Coperni ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: American

Agency: Lumien Creative

IG Handle: lulutenney

IG Followers: 48K

SS 24 Shows Walked: 53

Diane Chiu

Diane Chiu in Ann Demeulemeester ss24 Credits: Ann Demeulemeester ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: Canadian

Agency: Ford Models

IG Handle: dianechiuu

IG Followers: 6K

2023 Shows Walked: 54

Annemary Aderibigbe

Annemary Aderibigbe in Louis Vuitton ss24 Credits: Louis Vuitton ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: Dutch

Agency: Premium Models

IG Handle: annemaryaderibigbe

IG Followers: 7K

2023 Shows Walked: 55

Akuol Deng Atem

Akuol Deng Atem in Alexander McQueen ss24 Credits: Alexander McQueen ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: South Sudanese

Agency: Muse Management

IG Handle: akuoldengatem

IG Followers: 12K

2023 Shows Walked: 59

Alaato Jazyper

Alaato Jazyper in Hermes ss24 Credits: Hermes ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: South Sudanese

Agency: Women Management

IG Handle: alaato_jazyper

IG Followers: 25K

2023 Shows Walked: 69

Victoria Fawole

Victoria Fawole in Sacai ss24 Credits: Sacai ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: Nigerian

Agency: The Industry, New York

IG handle: victoriafawole_

IG Followers: 12K

2023 Shows Walked: 69

Yilan Hu

Yilan Hu in Chanel PreFall 24 Credits: Chanel PreFall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: Chinese

Agency: New York Model Management

IG handle: yilan_hua

IG Followers: 106K

2023 Shows Walked: 72

América González

América González in Stella Mccartney ss24 Credits: Stella Mccartney ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: Venezuelan

Agency: Supreme

IG handle: Saiyanbride

IG Followers: 37K

SS 24 Shows Walked: 74